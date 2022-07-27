Yakuza started out as a Playstation exclusive, but over the past two years Microsoft seems to have worked well with developers Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega. This resulted in all series being widely available on Xbox Game Pass, with Yakuza: Like a Dragon becoming a time exclusive when the Xbox Series S/X released.

But now, this classic series will be just as easy for Playstation viewers to enjoy, as Sony has announced that Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be added to Playstation Plus Extra and Playstation Plus Premium in August.We’ll also get more Yakuza because “Later this year, for Extra and Premium members, Kiryu’s story ends with Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life”。

Have you played the Yakuza series and what do you think?