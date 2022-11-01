In Ploaghe the open-air gymnasium of the “Sport in the Parks” program.

Officially installed the first equipped and digitized area that unites the town from north to south in the name of sport in nature, accessibility and inclusion.

Yesterday, on the occasion of the day organized by the municipal administration dedicated to “Let’s clean up the world“, the appointment for the support of citizen well-being was also held in via Funtana Ena.

Sport in the Parks is the project promoted by Sport e Salute SpA, a state company for the promotion of sport and healthy lifestyles, in collaboration with ANCI and the Municipality of Ploaghe, actor and beneficiary of the project. A new outdoor sports area was therefore created in the pine forest of Via Funtana Ena where you can meet and exercise.

Each machine is equipped with a tutorial that can be consulted from the “QR Code”, which allows everyone to use it through their smartphone.

The aim is to promote well-being through movement in public gardens, parks and urban areas.

A gift to citizens to be able to practice sports in nature for free and without age limits. The president and CEO of Sport and Health Vito Cozzoli underlines the spirit of the idea. “Our company is always attentive to the territories – he says – because it wants to promote everyone’s right to sport. Sport in Parks will add value to the idea that sport it is and must be accessible to every area of ​​the country “.

The ceremony was held at 11 and has been moderated since mayor of Ploaghe Carlo Sotgiu. Stefano Esu, secretary of Sport and Health of the Sardinia Region, Giammario Busellu, councilor for sport and the wheelchair tennis champion Marianna Lauro presided over. The collaboration of the comprehensive institute “Satta Fais”, secondary school in Ploaghe is also precious.

The mayor of Ploaghe Carlo Sotgiu underlined the importance of the initiative. “With this equipped area – he says – connected to the multipurpose pitch built a few months ago, we intended to combine outdoor sports with an important action of urban regeneration that it will continue in the coming months, through the completion of the area inside the pine forest and around the social housing “.

