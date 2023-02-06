Plugged ears, what a mess! Here’s how to solve this annoying discomfort without compromising the hearing system.

This unfortunate inconvenience occurs cyclically in anyone’s life, and can arise as a result of several triggering causes.

First of all, plugged ears can report excessive exposure to acoustic stimuliespecially in the workplace. Indeed, some jobs are highly risky wear of the hearing systemand prolonged over-stimulation can cause irreparable clinical damage.

Sometimes, not even the appropriate plugs and insulating headphones are able to effectively shield the louder sound impulses, and they just plug the damage. The ritual company visits, however, should highlight any critical issues in the workplaceprotecting the health of workers, and certifying any hearing loss.

More commonly, however, plugged ears arise in cases of severe coldsor of accumulations of earwax in the ear canal: let’s see which strategies to adopt in this case, and which ones to absolutely avoid.

Plugged ears: here are the most effective solutions

In case of plugs of earwax or phlegmwe can easily remove the occlusion from the duct through the suitable candles which, through a slow combustion, attract the waste material present in the ear into the central cavity.

We can also opt for a mucolyticalso combining it with theolive oil. This effective and very economical treatment involves slightly heating the oil, which will come later taken with a dropperand inserted directly into the ear. The lukewarm fluid will in all likelihood contribute to the dissolution of the earwax plugs, which will spontaneously flow out once a rinsing with plenty of water. Finally, it is possible to resort to traditional fumigations: an immersion in the balsamic vapors not only frees the airways, but also helps to avoid the accumulation of matter in the ears.

Beware of cotton swabs

Although the sector dedicated to personal hygiene has been promoting these small instruments for many years, in the event of an obstruction they can even prove to be counterproductive. Very often, when the ear is plugged, the predominant instinct is to digging inside the ductin order to free him. Nothing more risky, unfortunately.

In fact, it often happens that the cotton swab pushes the occlusive matter even deeper, actually worsening the hearing condition of the naive user. Even worse hypothesis: these sticks, albeit soft, if pushed carelessly along the canal they can perforate the eardrumcausing even permanent hearing damage. If plugged ears were to configure as a chronic or recurring disorderwe recommend in any case to contact a specialist in the sector, excluding risky practices a priori.

