Home Health Pluto full of psychedelic colors | TechNews Technology News
Health

Pluto full of psychedelic colors | TechNews Technology News

by admin
Pluto full of psychedelic colors | TechNews Technology News

NASA’s Instagram account shared a colorful photo of Pluto on the 19th. It was a close-up photo taken during the New Horizons flyby of Pluto in July 2015. The Tombaugh Regio of the heart-shaped glacier is called the heart of Pluto.

But that’s certainly not Pluto’s true color. The astronomers created a converted color map that shows different regions of Pluto in different colors, helping to highlight topographical differences. The left side of Pluto is mostly blue-green with swirls of purple, and the right side runs from yellow-green at the top to reddish-orange at the bottom.

Pluto’s surface is complex and varied, with a jumble of mountains reminiscent of Europa, a network of notched valleys and ancient cratered terrain next to smooth new icy plains and possibly even windswept sand dunes.

New Horizons launched on January 19, 2006, and conducted a six-month flyby of Pluto and its moons in 2015. After a ten-year journey, it completed its main mission and now enters the Cooper Belt to continue exploring the distant solar system.

(This article is reproduced with permission from the Taipei Planetarium; source of the first image: NASA / JHUAPL / SwRI)


See also  High efficiency perovskite: in the Enea laboratories it improves performance

You may also like

Exams and medical visits in Tuscany, expectations are...

What’s Happening to Elon Musk?

Long Covid, hair loss and decreased libido among...

At the Venice Film Festival is the year...

A good place to build a lunar base...

“Deadly virus in one out of three cases”

At the Venice Film Festival is the year...

It is rumored that Sony may acquire Square...

Too much sweat? Some deficiencies can be the...

collapse of the inscriptions. The competition for 955...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy