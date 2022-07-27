NASA’s Instagram account shared a colorful photo of Pluto on the 19th. It was a close-up photo taken during the New Horizons flyby of Pluto in July 2015. The Tombaugh Regio of the heart-shaped glacier is called the heart of Pluto.

But that’s certainly not Pluto’s true color. The astronomers created a converted color map that shows different regions of Pluto in different colors, helping to highlight topographical differences. The left side of Pluto is mostly blue-green with swirls of purple, and the right side runs from yellow-green at the top to reddish-orange at the bottom.

Pluto’s surface is complex and varied, with a jumble of mountains reminiscent of Europa, a network of notched valleys and ancient cratered terrain next to smooth new icy plains and possibly even windswept sand dunes.

New Horizons launched on January 19, 2006, and conducted a six-month flyby of Pluto and its moons in 2015. After a ten-year journey, it completed its main mission and now enters the Cooper Belt to continue exploring the distant solar system.

(This article is reproduced with permission from the Taipei Planetarium; source of the first image: NASA / JHUAPL / SwRI)