According to the Taipei Planetarium, the “nine planets” are familiar terms to all people over the age of 30, but the most distant Pluto was reclassified as a “dwarf planet” in August 2006. Since then, the nine planets have entered history. “planets” became the standard answer for the number of planets in the solar system.

The Taipei Planetarium pointed out that Pluto is still in orbit, and reached its closest and brightest position “opposition” to Earth on July 21. But even if it is the closest, it is still nearly 5 billion kilometers away. Even if it is the brightest, the apparent brightness is only 14.3, which is 1,300 times dimmer than the darkest visible to the naked eye. It is difficult to see with ordinary telescopes. On July 22, the Taipei Planetarium photographed its dim trace through the telescope at the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia and shared it with the Chinese.

According to the Taipei Planetarium, Pluto is only about 2,370 kilometers in diameter, which is not only smaller than the earth, but also smaller than the moon. It was discovered by American astronomer Clyde Tombaugh in 1930 and became the ninth planet in the solar system, with an age of 247.68 years. The cycle travels around the sun, and has not circled the sun since its discovery.

The Taipei Planetarium mentioned that only the New Horizons probe of the United States has done some detections during its flyby in 2015, and found that Pluto has a complex and delicate terrain, including mountains, ice fields, deep valleys and sand dunes, etc. If it is represented by different colors, Like a rainbow image.

The terrain of Pluto is complex and subtle, with mountains, ice fields, deep valleys and dunes, etc. If represented by different colors, it is like a rainbow image. (Picture / Extracted from the Taipei Planetarium website)

(FTV News Network/Comprehensive Report)