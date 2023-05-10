Pma, in the United Kingdom another child is born with DNA from 3 parents

He is one of the first children with the DNA of 3 ‘parents’. The baby was born in the UK thanks to ‘mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT)’, a technique which aims to prevent the baby from inheriting incurable diseases of which the mother is a carrier.

In this case, a portion of the tissue from a donor’s egg is used to create embryos free of the harmful mutation. Since the embryos resulting from this technique combine sperm and egg cells from the biological parents with tiny battery-like structures, called ‘mitochondria’, taken from the donor egg, the child who comes into the world has the DNA of the mother, the father and a small amount of genetic material – about 37 genes – from the donor.

The technique

The newborn baby is not the first case in the world where the genetic material of three people has been used. Even if, to simplify, we are talking about children with 3 parents, the experts point out that over 99.8% of the DNA in children born with this technique comes from mom and dad. The news of the birth in the UK was released by the newspaper ‘The Guardian’, which reconstructs all the stages that have led up to here.

Research into the MDT technique, also known as mitochondrial replacement therapy, was pioneered in the UK by doctors at the Newcastle Fertility Centre. The study aimed to help women with mutated mitochondria to have children without running the risk of transmitting genetic diseases to them. All mitochondria are inherited from the mother, so harmful mutations in these tiny powerhouses of cells could theoretically affect all offspring of a female carrier. For aspiring mothers with this problem, natural conception is often a gamble: some babies could be born healthy because they inherit only a small portion of the mutated mitochondria, but others can instead inherit more and develop serious illnesses.

Mitochondrial disorders

About one in 6,000 children is affected by mitochondrial disorders, Gb experts point out. And in 2015, in light of advances in the TDM technique, the UK Parliament amended the law to allow for the procedure. Two years later, the Newcastle clinic becomes the first and only national center authorized to carry them out, with the first cases approved in 2018. Approval is given on a case-by-case basis by the UK’s Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (Hfea), which has given the go-ahead for at least 30 cases.

Doctors have not released details of births under the MDT, for fears that specific information could compromise patient confidentiality. But responding to the Guardian, the Hfea confirmed that a small number of babies were born in the UK after MDT. The number, it was stated, is “less than 5”, as of the end of April 2023.

The UK is not the first country where babies have been born with the DT technique. In 2016, a US doctor announced the world‘s first birth. It stars a Jordanian mom who carries mitochondrial mutations that cause a fatal condition called Leigh syndrome. Before the treatment, performed in Mexico, the woman had four miscarriages and two children, one who died at the age of 6, the other who lived only 8 months.