Law 40/2004 on medically assisted procreation (Pma) arrives once again before the Constitutional Court and, this time, the crux concerns a particularly delicate issue: the right of the separated or divorced woman, who together with her husband/partner had previously after the PMA process, to use any residual supernumerary embryos after the separation to attempt a new pregnancy alone against the will of the ex partner.

The Court of Rome has in fact accepted the appeal of the lawyer Gianni Baldini, also director of the Pma Italia Foundation and author of many appeals on the matter, and has raised the question of the constitutional legitimacy of art. 6 C 3 of law 40 relating precisely to the irrevocability of the consent to Pma after fertilization of the oocyte. Law 40, explains Baldini, “recognizes the right of the embryo to develop and, consequently, recognizes the right of the separated or divorced woman to proceed with the implantation of the embryo, even against the will of the ex partner. For this reason, as of today , the Pma Centers, subject to the judge’s provision, had to proceed with the requested treatment and the transfer of the residual supernumerary blastocysts at the request of the woman even without or against the will of the ex partner.After some sentences in this sense (Court of SM Capua Vetere and Perugia), the Court of Rome accepted the appeal presented and raised a question of constitutional legitimacy relating to the irrevocability of consent to the PMA after the fertilization of the oocyte”.

In a few months, the lawyer notes, the Constitutional Court “will therefore have to rule on the constitutional legitimacy of Article 6 c 3 which provides for the irrevocability of the consent given, confirming the provision or declaring its contrary to the Constitution, thus sanctioning the full revocability of the consent informed given in Pma in the same way as for any other health treatment”. “The decision of the Court of Rome is absolutely acceptable. In fact, the prospect that even after the end of the couple’s relationship and therefore the loss of the common parental plan, it was possible, even after a long time, to proceed not only with the use of supernumerary embryos to attempt a solitary motherhood but even oblige the ex-husband/partner to assume all parental obligations towards the child who may be born, is – comments Baldini – an absurd prospect”. Furthermore, in all health treatments, “the consent can be freely revoked by the interested party and it is not clear why in this case it should not be, with the consequence of affirming a consent with perpetual effects and with incalculable legal consequences”.