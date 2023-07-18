PMS and PMDD: What helps women with cycle problems

Self-doubt, depression, impulsiveness – for some women, the second half of the cycle becomes torture again and again. You suffer from premenstrual dysphoric disorder. What is it all about – and what can help.

“Every two weeks I feel like I’m turning into a different person. I regularly become overly sensitive, self-insecure and impulsive. And then suddenly, overnight, I’m back to my old self.” It is sentences like these that women use to address Dr. Contact Stephanie Krueger. She is chief physician for psychiatry and psychosomatics at the Vivantes Klinikum Spandau in Berlin and focuses on patients suffering from premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Compared to the premenstrual syndrome (PMS), it is still largely unknown, even if both disorders merge smoothly into one another.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

