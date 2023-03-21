Vaccines Prevenar and Pneumovax more often scarce pneumococci? A few months ago, hardly anyone knew these pathogens. That has changed since the outbreak of the corona pandemic. As infection rates rose, authorities like that Federal Ministry of Health Seniors urged to get vaccinated against pneumococci. This offers additional protection. Many people followed the advice; demand quickly exceeded supply. Since then, according to the authorities, the pneumococcal vaccines Prevenar and Pneumovax have often only been “restrictedly available”, at the end of 2021 they were available again. If you would like to be vaccinated by your family doctor, for example, you can go to the website of the doctor before making an appointment Paul Ehrlich Institute inform you if there are currently delivery bottlenecks.

Which groups of people should be given priority? Pneumococcal vaccination. Our experts recommend them to young children and vulnerable seniors, among others. © iStockphoto / FatCamera That’s what the Stiko says. In order to make the best possible use of resources, the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has published information on who should be vaccinated as a matter of priority in the event of supply bottlenecks of corresponding pneumococcal vaccines: people with immunodeficiency,

people with chronic diseases of the heart or respiratory organs,

seniors from 70 years,

Babies and toddlers up to two years. Annotation: These recommendations apply in times of vaccine shortages. The Stiko normally recommends vaccination for people over the age of 60, babies and small children in their first two years of life, and people with immunodeficiency or various other chronic diseases. That’s what the vaccination experts at Stiftung Warentest say. “In the current situation, it is to be expected that seniors with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, chronic lung or cardiovascular diseases, as well as people with immunodeficiency and small children in particular will benefit from the pneumococcal vaccination,” says Dr. Judith Günther, specialist pharmacist for drug information and member of our group of experts on vaccination. “Although the vaccination does not protect risk groups from the corona viruses themselves, it may protect them from additional pneumonia caused by pneumococci, which can aggravate the course of the disease.” The vaccination recommendations of the Stiftung Warentest Kinder. More than a dozen children’s vaccinations are currently recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). Our experts classify them in the Special Vaccinations for Children. Adult. Which vaccinations are useful for adults and when boosters are due can be found in our special vaccinations for adults.

Best documented benefit in young children In principle, the benefit is best documented in small children. Our experts therefore consider the pneumococcal vaccination to be useful for you. They also consider pneumococcal vaccination to be useful for patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In COPD patients who are vaccinated against corona, acute worsening of the clinical picture and pneumonia occur less frequently. Our experts consider the vaccination of other risk groups to be sensible (see table below).





For whom the vaccination against pneumococci makes sense The table shows the assessment by Stiftung Warentest of the vaccination of groups of people who are at risk of infection with pneumococci.

When the germs are risky Pneumococci are bacteria and are transmitted by droplet infection, for example when coughing or sneezing. They settle in the nose and throat area of ​​many people, usually without making them ill. However, if the immune system is weakened, they can cause blood poisoning, inflammation of the middle ear or the meninges, and pneumonia relatively often. Antibiotics are used for treatment, but they are not always effective enough.

Who the fund pays for the vaccination Health insurance companies bear the costs for everyone to whom the Standing Vaccination Commission recommends pneumococcal vaccination: children up to two years of age, patients with certain chronic diseases, older people over 60. This also applies in times of supply bottlenecks, when the Stiko has narrower instructions on vaccination gives.

It depends on the vaccine There are two types of vaccines: polysaccharide from the sugars of the bacterial envelope and conjugate – in which the polysaccharides are bound to a protein molecule. Since polysaccharide vaccines are not sufficiently effective in children up to two years of age, two conjugate vaccines are approved for them: Prevenar protects against 13 different subtypes of pneumococci, Synflorix only against 10. We recommend Prevenar if possible. Seniors and high-risk patients usually get Pneumovax. This is a polysaccharide vaccine that includes 23 types of pathogens.

Complications are rare Complications from vaccination are very rare. There may be side effects, but they usually go away within a few days: the puncture site often turns red, swells or hurts. General signs of illness such as fever may also occur.

The right time for the pike spades. Pneumococcal vaccines are usually injected into the upper arm. © iStockphoto / Nastco Pneumococcal diseases are most common in the cold months. Therefore, adults are often vaccinated in the fall, roughly at the same time as the flu vaccination. A refresher can be useful every six years – it is best to discuss this with your doctor. Vaccines for small children are injected three times in certain months of life, for the first time if possible at two months. This can also be done at the same time as another spade, such as the six-fold vaccination.