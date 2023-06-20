Pneumococcus: new recommendations to increase vaccinations

Simpler, more extensive vaccinations, homogeneous active offers, more targeted vaccination campaigns and systematic data collection: we need to review the vaccination against pneumococcus. Because, if it is true that the recommendations (in part) already exist, as well as the vaccines, the numbers speak of a delay in pneumococcal vaccination which needs a revision. In fact, every year in Italy there are 630,000 cases of pneumococcal pneumonia in the over 70s and 8,000,000 deaths. Too many for a largely preventable disease. To facilitate this desirable change of pace, experts in infectious diseases, diseases of aging and public health have compiled a consensus paper containing a list of new recommendations that aim to promote greater adherence to penumococcus vaccination among the elderly and frail. The document was presented today to the Ministry of Health. The work is coordinated by Italia Longeva, the National Association for Aging and Active Longevity of the Ministry of Health.

The recommendations of the vaccination plans are not enough

That pneumococcal vaccination is included in the recommendations of the national national prevention plan – it will be in the new one, which has been stopped for some time now at the State-Regions Conference, substantially in the same way as it was in the old one, for over 65 and frail patients – it is not enough. It is necessary, he explains Graziano Where of the Department of Aging, Orthopedic and Rheumatological Sciences of the A. Gemelli IRCSS University Hospital Foundation, one of the editors of the consensus paper, that the recommendations are more explicit. “For example, there are many vaccines against pneumococcus. It would be desirable, as other international institutions already do, to indicate what to do and how, with what timing, while the national vaccination plan provides for a generic recommendation. In the absence of clear recommendations, the regions procure themselves autonomously, choosing vaccines that cost less, but some are newer and more effective than others and cover more strains “.

Pneumococcal vaccines in hospital and pharmacies

But the indications on which vaccines to make are only one of the 12 points to urge this change of pace. We also need to make vaccination as easy and accessible as possible: “To date, people are vaccinated against pneumococcus by the general practitioner or in the vaccination prevention departments, but we believe it is possible to expand this audience, also starting from the experience with Covid- 19, where we also vaccinated in pharmacies. We need to involve new players, maybe even hospitals”. Perhaps even with active campaigns in nursing homes and rest homes, populations that are easily accessible, the experts recall.

Seasonally adjust vaccination

Before that, however, it is necessary that the recipients of these recommendations, outside nursing homes and nursing homes, know that there are vaccines that can protect them from the complications of pneumococcus. And we are far from all this, also thanks to a limping and uneven vaccine offer. He recalled this, citing data collected by a relationship on the theme of Cittadinanzattiva, Roberta Siliquini: not all regions provide for an active call to the target population, and in many cases vaccination has not even been offered to patients at the same time as flu vaccination, to underline a gap also in the role of healthcare workers. But even this – that is, the possibility of taking the opportunity of the flu vaccination as a moment to receive the anti-pneumococcal vaccination – is an aspect to be overcome. We need to deseasonalize vaccination, the experts repeated: it can be done alone, with seasonal vaccines or not.

There are vaccines, but no vaccination coverage data

The other node on which the experts have insisted several times has been the call for data collection, with a renewed appeal for the implementation of the national vaccination register, essential for collecting data on vaccination coverage against pneumococcus which are still missing. Those that exist show that outside the pediatric range, the categories of frail and elderly are far from the pre-set targets (75% for the over 65s) and not only in Italy, as he recalled Walter Ricciardi, Professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. On the contrary, systematically keeping track of the vaccinations carried out, in a homogeneous way, would allow us to understand if there are any areas in need of more strengthening interventions.

