Pneumologists, the respiratory health of Italians worsens – Medicine

Pulmonologists, the respiratory health of Italians is worsening © ANSA

The respiratory health of Italians is getting worse due to pollution and climate change. This is the alarm raised by the Italian Society of Pneumology – Italian Respiratory Society (Sip-Irs) which has reached this conclusion by crossing the data of various studies conducted in Italy.

“The respiratory health of Italians is getting worse and there is a direct link between prolonged exposure to pollution and respiratory diseases that reduce quality and life expectancy, while global warming and exceptional meteorological phenomena could further contribute to the concentration of substances pollutants”, says Francesco Pistelli, medical director of the UO of University Pneumology, AOU Pisana.

The research analyzed – says the scientific society – show a strong link between pollution, hospitalizations and mortality from respiratory diseases. According to studies, chronic exposure to PM10 particulate matter increases the risk of developing COPD by 2.96 times; that at Pm 2.5 increases the risk of rhinitis by 2.25 times and that of chronic sputum by 4.17 times.

“Faced with this scenario, the role of the Italian Society of Pneumology must be to stimulate the knowledge and awareness of doctors, citizens and institutions with concrete initiatives”, says the Sip-Irs president Carlo Vancheri.

With this spirit, Sip-Irs has launched awareness-raising activities in collaboration with the Italian Federation of Pneumology Onlus and the Italian Association of Hospital Pulmonologists, both locally and in the media with commercials and communication campaigns.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

