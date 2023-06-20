Pneumonia, 8 thousand deaths a year among the over 65s and vaccines at stake – Focus Vaccini

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 20 – Every year in Italy there are 630,000 new cases of pneumococcal pneumonia among the elderly and over 8,000 deaths. And in 30% of cases the bacteria that cause it are resistant to antibiotics. A scenario that could be avoided thanks to vaccination, which however is struggling to take off. The urgency of a public health intervention is recalled by Italia Longeva, the Association for Aging and Active Longevity, through a Consensus Paper presented to the Ministry of Health.



In Italy, vaccination against pneumococcus protects against the serotypes that most frequently cause pneumonia, it is free for people aged 65 and for those with health conditions at risk. “Pneumococcal pneumonia kills thousands of elderly people every year but it doesn’t make news. Very few get vaccinated – explains Roberto Bernabei, president of Italia Longeva. The lack of information is accompanied by the mosaic of operational solutions implemented by the Regions, in the absence of unequivocal indications on the types of vaccines to be used and with what modalities and timing “. For this reason, the Italia Longeva paper, the result of the work of a multidisciplinary board of experts, proposes 12 Recommendations, including clear indications at the central level to guide the planning of vaccination campaigns by the Regions.



Another key concept is the strengthening of surveillance systems, starting from the vaccination registry. “The information system on vaccination coverage created in the Covid era – says Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart – should urge decision-makers to implement a suitable mechanism also for this vaccination”.



Among the recommendations, the involvement of other professionals in the vaccination, such as pharmacists, and the carrying out of the vaccine all year round, not only in the autumn in conjunction with the flu shot. Finally, investing in information is central: “the total absence of strategic communication towards citizens is one of the main problems linked to the poor anti-pneumococcal vaccination”, concludes Roberta Siliquini, president of the Italian Hygiene Society.



