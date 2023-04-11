Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

In those with reduced immunological defenses (for various causes), after identifying the microorganism responsible for the lung infection, targeted therapies are started (also modulated on the basis of ongoing treatments for other pathologies)

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for the treatment of a lung infection, a consequence of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, from which he has been suffering for some time.

But how is pneumonia treated in patients who have haematological diseases? Patients with poor immunity Professor Sergio Harari, director of the Operational Unit of Pneumology at the San Giuseppe MultiMedica Hospital in Milan and professor of Internal Medicine at the State University explains: Pneumonia, which can affect “immunosuppressed” patients due to tumor pathologies as in the case of Berlusconi, or for other conditions – the one from HIV the best known – or, for example, following cortisone treatments or organ transplantsthey can be “classical” pneumonia”, such as those that occur in a person with no other underlying disease, or pneumonia due to a category of microorganisms defined as “opportunistic pathogens”which normally they are not dangerous but they can become moles

patients with poor immunitysuch as some fungi or viruses (one of the most common is cytomegalovirus).

Different therapies What are the possible treatments? The pulmonologist clarifies: If for treat pneumonia in "normal" patients generally resorted to broad-spectrum antibiotic therapies without necessarily knowing the responsible infectious agent, the scenario changes radically when the patient is immunosuppressed. In these cases it is very important to try to identify the responsible microorganism; in fact, – continues Professor Harari – i treatments can be many different. therefore it is essential to implement, if possible, targeted therapies.

How is the infectious agent identified? To make the diagnosis laboratory tests, CT scans, culture tests or, possibly, bronchoscopy can be used to directly recover airway material and be able to analyze it – explains the expert -. The diagnostic process must be pi quick and punctual than in pneumonias affecting “non-immunosuppressed” patients; also because two problems can occur: the first due to the fact that pneumonia, in these subjects, can have a rapidly worsening course, therefore it is necessary to be very timely in setting up a targeted therapy; the second problem may be due to the fact that, in addition to having to treat the infectious agent, drugs must be used to treat the underlying disease (in this case chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, ndr), and the two types of treatments may need to be carefully balanced concludes Professor Harari.