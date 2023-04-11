Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for the treatment of a lung infection, a consequence of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, from which he has been suffering for some time.

But how is pneumonia treated in patients who have haematological diseases?

Patients with poor immunity

Professor Sergio Harari, director of the Operational Unit of Pneumology at the San Giuseppe MultiMedica Hospital in Milan and professor of Internal Medicine at the State University explains: «Pneumonia, which can affect “immunosuppressed” patients due to tumor pathologies as in the case of Berlusconi, or for other conditions – the one from HIV is the best known – or, for example, following cortisone treatments or organ transplantsthey can be “classical” pneumonia”, such as those that occur in a person with no other underlying disease, or pneumonia due to a category of microorganisms defined as “opportunistic pathogens”which normally they are not dangerous but they can become moles patients with poor immunitysuch as some fungi or viruses (one of the most common is cytomegalovirus).’