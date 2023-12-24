Printable version

Press release no. 63

Press release date 22 December 2023

PNRR, all European Targets achieved 2023 Objective of a Telemedicine project achieved in each Region

Also for the year 2023, the Ministry of Health has achieved all the European Targets of Mission 6 – Health, necessary to request Europe to provide the fifth payment tranche provided for by the PNRR.

In fact, in December the target referred to the investment intervention “Telemedicine for better support for chronic patients” was reached, aimed at developing the consolidated and uniform use of technological innovations for the benefit of the patient throughout the country.

In particular, the goal was completed with the adoption of at least one telemedicine project in each Region. With respect to achieving this objective, each Region and Autonomous Province has defined operational plans containing the needs for telemedicine services

Share this: Facebook

X

