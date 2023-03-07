Home Health PNRR and digital healthcare, the important thing is to spend
PNRR and digital healthcare, the important thing is to spend

In the funded projects there are no criteria or indicators to measure their impact and benefits.

The goal is to spend and then report on time. The technical specifications of the specific contracts do not contain any criteria or indicators to measure their impact and benefits. The remuneration is, except for software licenses, piecework per working day at rates below the threshold of economic sustainability (but we will talk about this in a subsequent article).

The result to be achieved is testing and then compliance with the service levels (SLA) which concern the usability of the software and its correct functioning. Quantitative criteria sacrosanct but insufficient to understand whether the investment made is really useful for the health service, the professionals who work there, the patients.

How many projects that have been positively tested, in compliance with the SLAs, have then proved to be absolutely unsatisfactory for users and healthcare companies? Or useless? I personally know many.

If goals are not set and criteria are set to measure them, we will never be able to evaluate the cost / benefit ratio of a digital health project. How many users use the system? With what degree of satisfaction? What improvements have been obtained, compared to the ex-ante situation, in relation to efficiency, clinical effectiveness and error reduction? These are just some of the aspects that could represent indicators with which to evaluate the return on investment.

However, it is a theme that does not seem to concern the clients or those who finance their projects. In the absence of objectives, there is no accountability either of the clients or of the suppliers, each for their own role. The logic “a piecework” with which these projects are managed does not go well with the goal of innovation which, to be such, must represent an advantage for someone.

The important thing is to do, how and with what results it is an aspect that seems to interest no one.

