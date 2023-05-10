PNRR and proximity structures, plan ahead

The monitoring carried out by Agenas reveals, at the end of last year, few activations of the new proximity structures envisaged by the PNRR and the DM 77.

At the end of last December, only 8.7% of the Community Houses envisaged had been activated (133 out of 1525 – the number also includes the structures financed outside the PNRR). The regions that have put them into operation are, in order, Emilia Romagna (50 out of 92), Molise (6 out of 13), Piedmont (38 out of 91), Lombardy (38 out of 211), Umbria (2 out of 22) and Tuscany (6 out of 77). In the others there were no active structures. Emilia Romagna has taken advantage of the presence of numerous Health Homes which have been converted into Community Homes.

The situation of the Territorial Operations Centers is decidedly worse, of which only 3.6% were active as at 31/12/2022 (24 out of 650 – the number also includes the structures financed outside the PNRR). Only four regions have put them into operation, in order, Veneto (9 out of 58), Umbria (1 out of 9), Lombardy (10 out of 104) and Piedmont (4 out of 43). In the others there were no active structures.

Community hospitals, on the other hand, are more widespread, accounting for 10.7% of the facilities provided (56 out of 524 – the number also includes facilities financed outside the PNRR). The regions that have put them into operation are, in order, Molise (2 out of 2), Veneto (37 out of 71), Emilia Romagna (5 out of 27), Lombardy (10 out of 70), Liguria (1 out of 11) and Calabria (1 out of 23). In the others there were no active structures.

Overall, it can be seen that the most prompt regions in starting up new structures are those in the North, while in the Center and South the most active were Umbria and Molise.