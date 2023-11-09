Pnrr Budget Includes Funding for Hiring Doctors in Local Medicine: Minister of Health

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci recently made an announcement at the Fiaso convention in Rome, stating that there are hirings for the Pnrr, including funding to hire doctors within local medicine. This is a significant development as it marks the first time there is dedicated funding for healthcare professionals within the Pnrr, as opposed to just infrastructure. Minister Schillaci emphasized the importance of investing in local medicine and highlighted the need for hiring new forces.

According to the Minister, there is funding for local medicine in 2025 and 2026, and he urged regions that have not reached their personnel spending ceiling to take advantage of the resources and start hiring. He also noted that the budget includes incentives to attract healthcare workers, such as increasing the incentive given to voluntary extra hours from 30 to 60 euros per hour.

This announcement comes at a critical time, as the healthcare system continues to face challenges amidst the ongoing economic crisis. Minister Schillaci’s remarks aim to address the need for more healthcare professionals and to ensure that the budget includes provisions for the hiring of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.

The move has been welcomed by many in the healthcare industry, as it signifies a commitment to strengthening the healthcare workforce and addressing the staffing shortages that have been a longstanding issue. The funding for local medicine and the incentives for healthcare workers are seen as positive steps in improving the healthcare system in Italy.

The announcement by Minister Schillaci has sparked optimism and renewed hope in the healthcare sector, with many looking forward to the implementation of these measures and the positive impact they will have on the healthcare workforce and the overall quality of care in Italy.