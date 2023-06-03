Pnrr, EU Commission spokesman: we will monitor the measure on the Court of Auditors. Palazzo Chigi: feeds controversy

Italia A spokesman for the European Commission responded to a question about the Meloni government’s rule that reduces concurrent control. The association of accounting magistrates: the shield has no legal basis

3′ of reading

Long distance question and answer between the European Commission and the Italian government, after the approval of an amendment by the executive to the PA decree to limit the controls of the Court of Auditors on the Pnrr. “We have an agreement with Italy on the need to have an effective control system regarding the expenditure of Pnrr funds and it is the responsibility of the Italian authorities that these bodies are able to work,” a European Commission spokesperson underlined. answering a question about government measures on the Court of Auditors. “The Italian authorities have set up an ad hoc body responsible for controlling the funds of the Pnrr, we will monitor very closely what the draft law of the Court of Auditors provides in this regard,” he added.

P. Chigi, rules in dl Pa do not change agreements with the EU

A close turn, the replica of Palazzo Chigi. “The rules proposed by the Government – approved yesterday by the Parliamentary Commission in the Public Administration Decree – do not change what has already been agreed between the European Commission and the Italian Government, the rules under discussion do not intervene on the provisions of Legislative Decree 77 of May 2021”, reads the a note.

“EU commission spokesman fuels controversy”

The Government, the note highlights again, shares the fact that «the Recovery requires a framework of controls that are suitable and proportionate to its unique nature and so that spending programs are based on efficiency. Government action is based on this principle. The spokesman of the EU Commission states that the “European Commission does not comment on the draft laws”, but immediately afterwards – without any in-depth analysis of the merits – the same spokesman follows up with considerations that fuel instrumental political controversies that do not correspond to reality “, continues the Note.

«With the Court of Auditors table to review Pnrr»

The executive then recalled that «yesterday a long, cordial and fruitful meeting took place at Palazzo Chigi between the Government and the Court of Auditors. In the meeting it was unanimously decided to open a working table to review and better define some institutes relating to controls on the Pnrr».

The words of the spokesman of the European Commission

In the background, the words of the European Commission spokesman. «As a general rule – he affirmed – we do not express ourselves on the bills and therefore we do not go into detail. We can say that the Pnrr requires a proportionate response given its unique nature, being a performance-based spending programme. National control systems are the main mechanisms for protecting the EU’s financial interests and it is the Member States that must ensure that there are no conflicts of interest and/or fraud. And Italy has a solid system in place».

On Monday 5 June, confidence in the Chamber could also be placed on the PA decree which contains the amendment on the Court of Auditors. Of course, once the decree has been approved, it will be examined by the Quirinale. And, in any case, it could complicate the negotiations with the EU on the Pnrr. The OK from the Commission to the third installment of the Plan still does not see the light. And on the horizon, the negotiation for the new modified Pnrr – with the addition of RepowerEu – promises to be difficult. Both in terms of the extent of the changes that Rome could ask for (including some targets linked to the Superbonus) and in terms of timing: if the negotiations started after the summer, not only the June installment but also the December one would be at risk of downsizing, both based on a Plan now old, we think in community environments.

Cassese, the government has done very well on the Court of Auditors

“The government did very well to limit the preventive control of the Court of Auditors”. This was stated by Sabino Cassese, president emeritus of the Constitutional Court, during a meeting at the Turin Economy Festival. «There are aspects of merit on the controls and of method on the way in which this story took place which prove the government completely right and demonstrate that the large state corporations should rethink the way they act towards the state of which they are the representatives,” explained Cassese.

The association of accounting magistrates: shield has no legal basis

“The Magistrates’ Association of the Court of Auditors – reads in a note – continues to express concern over the Government’s decision to limit the functions of concurrent control over the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and to extend the tax shield, the underlying reasons for which related to the emergency have disappeared. Prolonging the exclusion of liability for gross negligence raises significant doubts of constitutionality and compatibility with the EU legislation and generates a climate of deresponsibility, which does not strengthen, but weakens, the effectiveness of the administrative action».

To view this contentopen the page on breakinglatest.news

View on breakinglatest.news