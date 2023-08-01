Pnrr, Fitto: ‘Coordination is producing results, no more controversy’

“On Friday, the EU Commission gave the green light to the proposals that the government has put in place both in relation to the approval of the third installment with changes and the fourth. It was a very complex and articulated job” on which there was a “public appreciation by many EU representatives. Coordination and constant dialogue with the EU is producing positive results”: so the Minister of European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto, in the communications to the Chamber on the overall review of the investments of the Pnrr. “I don’t see building a controversy around these goals as a positive thing,” he added.

“We have been listening for days, and I am sorry and disappointed about this government’s responsibility on the front I am natural. This is surreal – said Fitto -. We in the nursery sector have worked to identify solutions and modify the intermediate objectives and we have identified an additional 900 million for a new tender that gives an answer in this direction. Nothing but cuts.”

“A phase is underway that will complete its process by 2023 and will allow us to receive 35 billion which is the entire expected sum”, explained the minister, referring to the overall resources of the third and fourth installments.

“The interventions envisaged within the Pnrr continue regularly. There is no interruption with respect to all that is foreseen”, added Fitto. “The new measures identified will not be subject to definancing, they will continue regularly”: the government is “guaranteeing funding for all interventions, because the interventions remain guaranteed. I say this to the mayors, to those who have imagined catastrophic scenarios. They will be the subject of a comparison with the EU”.

“On the subject of tax evasion in the context of the Pnrr there is a series of measures to encourage the fulfillment of tax obligations and among the next deadlines there are targets defined in terms of results”, said Minister Fitto in his reply to the House. “The fight against tax evasion represents an absolute priority of our government’s action”, he underlined.

“I. … you I invite you to read President Mattarella’s statements as a whole – continued the minister – to which we refer with the greatest spirit of institutional respect. In one of the last statements he clearly said that when he did the Degasperian call that we put ourselves to the pole was made to everyone, to the government, to the opposition to the social partners and professional organisations. He did it to the country. Here we will work in this spirit, in the wake of President Mattarella’s message: we will do it with a sense of responsibility, knowing that this is not just a game for our government, but it is the country’s game”.

