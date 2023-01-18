by Luciano Fassari

In the first two years of implementation of the Plan, albeit amidst a thousand difficulties, Italy has achieved all its objectives in terms of health. But the challenges are not over and for this year 3 milestones (essential for unlocking EU resources) and 17 targets must be completed. Deadlines vary between March and the end of December. Here are all the projects that need to be completed.

Between European and national funds, the Pnrr Salute is worth around 20 billion euros and undoubtedly represents an important investment opportunity to strengthen the National Health Service. As known, the achievement of the objectives is linked to the release of resources to continue with the Plan. So far, albeit with a thousand difficulties, Italy for Mission 6 Salute has achieved all the objectives set for both 2021 and 2022. As regards 2021, all 10 milestones and the requested target have been achieved. As regards the objectives for 2022 (20 milestones and 8 targets), they have all been achieved.

But also for 2023 the objectives are also important because we are increasingly entering the phase in which the projects must actually be implemented. Specifically, 3 milestones must be achieved (which are the EU and national qualitative goals to be achieved through administrative acts) and 17 targets (which represent a quantitative objective to be achieved through a Reform or Investment and indicate the expected results of the interventions through measurable indicators). All of this provided that no attempt is made to modify the Plan which, as is well known, especially as regards the Community Houses, is not liked by the new Government.

Here are targets and milestones to be achieved by 2023:

Publication of the tender procedure for anti-seismic interventions. The Institutional Development Contract provides for the list of all suitable sites identified for investments, as well as the obligations that each Italian Region will undertake to guarantee the achievement of the expected result of at least 109 anti-seismic interventions in hospital structures. In the event of non-compliance by any Region, the Ministry of Health will proceed with the “ad acta” commissioner. TO BE REACHED BY MARCH 2023

Completion of the enrollment procedure for management training courses. This investment aims to activate a training course for personnel with top management roles within the NHS bodies to allow them to acquire the managerial and digital skills and abilities necessary to face current and future healthcare challenges from an integrated, sustainable perspective , innovative, flexible and result-oriented. TO BE REACHED BY MARCH 2023

Publication of the annual government decree which assigns the economic resources to the Regions to finance scholarships for general practitioners (three-year period 2023-26). The investment aims to increase the scholarships for the specific course in general medicine, guaranteeing the completion of 3 three-year training cycles TO BE REACHED BY DECEMBER 2023

Approval of suitable projects to launch the tender for the construction of the structures. New buildings must comply with the relevant requirements of Annex VI, note 5 of Regulation (EU) 2021/241. TO BE REACHED BY MARCH 2023

Additional number (526,000) of people over 65 to be treated in home care to achieve the goal of taking care of 10% of the population over 65 by 2026. Integrated home care is a service for people with all ages with one or more chronic diseases or a terminal medical condition requiring continuous and highly specialized professional healthcare. TO BE REACHED BY MARCH 2023

Assignment of CIG codes/agreement provision for the construction of Territorial Operations Centers TO BE REACHED BY MARCH 2023

Assignment of a CIG code/convention provision for the pilot project that provides artificial intelligence tools to support primary care. TO BE REACHED BY MARCH 2023

Approval of at least 400 projects suitable for calling the tender for the construction of community hospitals. Approval of suitable projects to launch the tender for the construction of the structures. Community hospitals are healthcare facilities intended for patients who, following an episode of mild acuteness or recurrence of chronic pathologies, require healthcare interventions of low clinical intensity and for short-term hospitalisations, which could be provided at home, but which are provided in these structures due to the poor suitability of the building itself (structure and family home). TO BE REACHED BY MARCH 2023

Assignment of CIG codes or agreements for the construction of Community Houses of at least one CIG for each CUP. TO BE REACHED BY JUNE 2023

Contract for AI tools to support primary care. TO BE REACHED BY JUNE 2023

Stipulation of contracts for the construction of Territorial Operations Centres. Conclusion of the legally binding obligation. The crucial point of this intervention is the entry into operation of at least 600 Operations Centers (one for every 100,000 inhabitants) with the function of connecting and coordinating home services with various local, social, health and hospital services and with the emergency network, in order to ensure the continuity, accessibility and integration of care. TO BE REACHED BY JUNE 2023

Assignment of at least 400 CIG codes/convention provision for the construction of community hospitals. TO BE REACHED BY JUNE 2023

Reengineering of the New Health Information System (NSIS) at the local level – Completion of the information assets (application services) – Number of new national information flows adopted by all 21 Regions: territorial rehabilitation, family counseling centres. TO BE REACHED BY JUNE 2023

Assignment of 1,800 scholarships for specific training in general medicine. TO BE REACHED BY JUNE 2023

Stipulation of the contracts for the construction of the Community Houses Stipulation of the legally binding obligation. New buildings must comply with the relevant requirements of Annex VI, note 5 of Regulation (EU) 2021/241. TO BE REACHED BY DECEMBER 2023

At least one project per Region (considering both the projects that will be implemented in the single region and those that can be developed within consortia between Regions). The national strategy for telemedicine shall promote and finance the development and expansion of new telemedicine projects and solutions within the regional healthcare systems and as such represents a key (technological) driver for the implementation of the ‘strengthened remote healthcare approach, with a particular focus on the chronically ill. TO BE REACHED BY DECEMBER 2023

Stipulation of at least 400 legally binding obligations for the construction of community hospitals Stipulation of a legally binding obligation for the construction of at least 400 community hospitals renovated, interconnected and equipped with technological equipment. Community hospitals are healthcare facilities intended for patients who, following an episode of mild acuteness or recurrence of chronic pathologies, require healthcare interventions of low clinical intensity and for short-term hospitalisations, which could be provided at home, but which are provided in these structures due to the poor suitability of the building itself (structure and family home). TO BE REACHED BY DECEMBER 2023

Funded research projects on cancer and rare diseases Assignment of funding for research projects in the field of rare diseases and rare cancers. These pathologies, of high biomedical complexity and often with multi-organ expression, require a mix of high clinical expertise and advanced diagnostic and research activities and require excellent technologies and the coordination of collaborative networks at national and European level. At least 50 research projects must have received an initial tranche of funding. TO BE REACHED BY DECEMBER 2023

