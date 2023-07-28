Pnrr, green light to the third installment, von der Leyen: “Full speed ahead” – News

Official go-ahead from the European Commission to the third installment of Italy’s 18.5 billion euro Pnrr. The EU executive also approved the changes proposed by Rome to the objectives of the fourth tranche.

The European Commission has now sent its preliminary positive assessment of the goals and objectives “satisfactorily achieved by Italy” to the Economic and Financial Committee of the EU Council, asking for its opinion. The opinion of the Committee must then be issued within a maximum of four weeks. This will be followed by the adoption of the Commission’s final decision on the release of the €18.5 billion payment, which can then take place. This was announced by the EU executive itself.

“I am very satisfied with today’s decision by the European Commission, which approved the payment of the third installment of the PNRR and approved the changes proposed by the Government on the fourth installment. A great result that will allow Italy to receive the 35 billion euros planned for 2023 and which is the result of the intense work carried out in recent months and the strong synergy of the Government with the European Commission. For this – continues Meloni – I especially thank President von der Leyen. I would also like to thank Minister Fitto and all the Ministries that have made it possible to achieve this goal. We will continue to work in this direction in the interest of our citizens, our families and our businesses” says Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Great satisfaction was also expressed by the minister Raffaele Fitto. “We also express great appreciation for the words of President von der Leyen. The positive evaluation of the third payment request and the simultaneous proposal relating to the modifications of some measures of the fourth installment, once approved by the Member States, will allow Italy to receive within this year the total of 35 billion euros foreseen by the Pnrr. The decisions taken today are the result of a long constructive dialogue between the Italian government and the Commission, and the fruit of an exceptional work carried out by our offices and by all the administrations. We will continue close cooperation with the Commission on changes to the remaining part of the Plan, including REPowerEU”.

von der Leyen: ‘Full speed on the Pnrr’



“We will continue to be by Italy’s side in every step necessary to ensure that the Plan is an Italian and European success: full speed ahead with Italy tomorrow’. Thus the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen after the green light given by the European executive to the third tranche of the Pnrr and to the changes requested by Rome for the fourth tranche. “Italy has shown a lot of progress in carrying out crucial reforms and the investments foreseen by its Pnrr”, added the president. In her message, von der Leyen mentions, among the actions envisaged in the Italian Pnrr, the reform of the health, tax and justice systems, as well as investments in public digital services and in the greater sustainability of public transport. But also the possibility of giving new impetus to the development of services and trade thanks to the law on competition. “Once the Member States have also given the green light, Italy will receive 18.5 billion from NextGenerationEU” von del Leyen concludes by recalling that the Commission has also adopted its opinion in favor of the changes required for the objectives of the fourth tranche.

“Today we take two important steps forward with the implementation of Italy’s recovery and resilience plan”. The says it European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, commenting on the green light from the European Commission to the third installment of the Pnrr. “Once the necessary procedures are completed, Italy will receive 18.5 billion euros to continue supporting the country’s economic development in these difficult times. In the meantime, our positive assessment of the targeted modifications to the commitments for the fourth installment will open the way for Italy to present this request after the summer break”, underlines Gentiloni.

CGIL, ‘worrying decisions, goals at risk’



“The government’s decisions regarding the Pnrr are nothing short of worrying. Projects for 16 billion relating to flood risk, hydrogeological instability and decarbonisation are cancelled. The same happens for territorial health and municipal projects. There is a risk of compromising the strategic objectives of the Plan on the environment, ecological conversion, welfare, reduction of inequalities and territorial gaps”. This was stated by the confederal secretary of the CGIL, Christian Ferrari. “The method – he adds – is worse than the merit. We are faced with unilateral choices and the de facto cancellation of the confrontation with the social partners”. “The Minister for European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, sent us this afternoon the request to transmit our observations, by August 1st” on the revision of the Pnrr. “Which we will, of course, do, but this has nothing to do with a real negotiation and with the preventive confrontation required by the regulations”. This was announced by the confederal secretary of the CGIL, Christian Ferrari, referring to the request addressed by the minister to all social partners, from employers’ associations to trade unions, considering the contribution of the economic, social and territorial partnership “fundamental”.

