Pnrr, Lease: “The EU excludes the stadiums of Florence and Venice” | The third installment is unlocked

Ansa Within the Pnrr funds, “the interventions of the Bosco dello Sport of Venezia (arena and stadium) and of Franks stadium Of Firenze will not be financed”. This was announced by the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto. “The Commission services, in fact, following a further investigation, confirmed the ineligibility of both interventions in the context of the Integrated Urban Plans (PUI) of the respective metropolitan cities”. The mayor Dario Nardella: “Florence undergoes a serious and unjust harm“. The stop will probably allow the third installment of 19 billion to be released.

“The integrated urban plans – explained Fitto – had been approved by decree of the Minister of the Interior in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance on 22 April 2022. In view of the observations received at the end of March 2023, the government, the 4 April convened the mayors of the metropolitan cities of Venice and Florence, in order to acquire any useful element to overcome the criticalities reported.Elements then transmitted to the Commission and subject to two further technical meetings.The services of the European Commission, while appreciating the effort of the government, confirmed the ineligibility of the interventions”.

The third installment is unlocked Now Minister Fitto will supply Brussels with an update of the 55 objectives foreseen at the end of December, with the integrated urban plans of Florence and Venice without the stadium and the Wood. And it will go to collection, probably already in the first days of May. Of course, the grain of the two works remains (in part already put out for tender in the two capitals) but in the meantime “let’s go get the third installment”, summarized by the executive.

“Immediately the formalities to unlock the third installment Pnrr” “The Commission – the minister then recalled – has asked the government to adopt the necessary documents to formalize what was communicated” on the exclusion of the Bosco dello Sport in Venice and the Franchi stadium in Florence from the Pnrr “to finalize the positive verification of all the objectives as at 31 December 2022, necessary for the release of the third installment of 19 billion euros. In the coming days, the government will verify and activate any necessary action to ensure the timely release of the installment”.

Nardella: “Florence suffers serious and unjust damage” “Florence suffers serious, unjust and unjustifiable damage. We are deeply disappointed by this decision by the European Union on the 55 million euro share of the Pnrr’s funding for the restoration and redevelopment project of the Stadio Franchi in Florence, which is not simply a stadium but a national monument bound by the state”. Mayor Dario Nardella said so. “We are waiting to know the real reasons – he added – but the correctness of the procedure has always been clear to us”.

Municipality of Venice: “Contrariety for the rejection of the stadium” The news of the failure to include the ‘Bosco dello Sport’ project within the resources of the Pnrr was greeted with amazement and opposition, as in recent weeks all the requested insights were provided, with discussions at all levels”. as stated in an official note from the Municipality and the Metropolitan City of Venice: “It will be the Authority’s responsibility to know the final reasons for the choice. The Municipality of Venice, with respect to a decision that seems more political than technical in our country, reaffirms its trust in our government”.

Renzi: “EU common sense, Pnnr cannot be used for stadiums” “The European Union confirms what all people of common sense have always thought. Pnrr money cannot be used to redo the Fiorentina stadium. Europe’s money must go to social housing and schools, not to Serie A stadiums. Now there’s only one way: to authorize Fiorentina to do the work at the Franchi at their own expense, following the project that the club has already presented with the elimination of the curves”. Thus on Twitter the leader of IV Matteo Renzi. “Superintendence officials cannot lock down the city. Europe’s money goes to schools and social housing”.

