Pnrr, no funds if the gym is not connected to the school. The TAR says so

If “a direct and protected connection” with the existing school building is not guaranteed, it is right to reject the application of the Municipality that asks for funding with Pnrr ‘Next Generation EU’ funds for the construction of a new gym to serve pupils.

This is the reason with which the TAR of Liguria rejected an appeal by the Municipality of Villanova d’Albenga (Savona) against the Ministry of Education and the Metropolitan City of Genoa.

“The public notice required participants to demonstrate the existence, in the actual state or in the project, of a connection between gym and school with specific characteristics – explains the TAR in the sentence, reports Ansa, – The affirmation of the presence of a link, in the technical report, was not confirmed, as it was indispensable not only to demonstrate the actual existence of the “connection”, but also to give the Ministry the possibility to verify that it was really “direct and protected”, also in light of the fact that, currently, between the school building and the land on which the gym should be built, there is a public car park, therefore affected by the traffic of cars and motorcycles ”.

The Metropolitan City of Genoa had appeared in court, reporting that it had submitted an application accepted with reserve for the new construction of a gymnasium in a high school, requesting the rejection of the appeal and observing that the possible acceptance of the appeal, involving the competition of the Municipality of Villanova d’Albenga to the distribution of the funds, could have prejudiced all the subjects whose projects were admitted to financing.

