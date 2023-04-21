Pnrr, not everything is going badly but now we need a change of pace (04/21/2023)

Between 2006 and 2021 there was one substantial stability in the number of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Italy: the reduction of 157 thousand units is not sufficient, if developed in a long-term perspective, to achieve the objective set for our country by the UN 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. The evaluation becomes positive if the period 2016-2021 is extrapolated, due to the reduction of 3.15 million people. However, due to the effect of the pandemic crisis, between 2019 and 2021 the reduction lost its intensity (-404 thousand people) to the point that, if it is confirmed in the next few years, it will compromise the achievement of the objective. These are some of the data that emerged from Asvis report “The Pnrr, the 2023 Budget Law and sustainable development”, presented this morning in online mode. The president of theItalian Alliance for Sustainable Development – Asvis, Pierluigi Stefaniniand the curators of the report Manlio Calzaroni e Walter Vitali.

The impressive work (234 pages), drawn up on the basis of contributions from experts of more than 300 organizations adherents to the Alliance as of December 31, 2022, analyzes in detail the state of implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan – Pnrr and the content of the Budget Law for 2023. As in previous years, the analysis of this law was conducted on the individual paragraphs of the text relating to the various interventions, evaluating the latter both in terms of their ability to move the country forward towards achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 Targets in which they are articulated, both of financial appropriateness, also in light of the distance between the condition detected on the basis of the available statistical indicators and the target values ​​that Italy is committed to achieving by 2030. Monitoring of the state of implementation of the Pnrr was carried out in a capillary manner using the information available, in the absence of an official picture provided by the Government (it is expected within the current month of April).

Not just analysis: the Report also contains a series of Asvis proposals on individual issues, precisely at a time when the Government is defining any changes to be made to the Pnrr also in the perspective of the RePower Eu Program, aimed at increasing resilience, safety and sustainability of the European energy system.