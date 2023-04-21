Pnrr, not everything is going badly but now we need a change of pace (04/21/2023)

Between 2006 and 2021 there was one substantial stability in the number of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Italy: the reduction of 157 thousand units is not sufficient, if developed in a long-term perspective, to achieve the objective set for our country by the UN 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. The evaluation becomes positive if the period 2016-2021 is extrapolated, due to the reduction of 3.15 million people. However, due to the effect of the pandemic crisis, between 2019 and 2021 the reduction lost its intensity (-404 thousand people) to the point that, if it is confirmed in the next few years, it will compromise the achievement of the objective. These are some of the data that emerged from Asvis report “The Pnrr, the 2023 Budget Law and sustainable development”, presented this morning in online mode. The president of theItalian Alliance for Sustainable Development – Asvis, Pierluigi Stefaniniand the curators of the report Manlio Calzaroni e Walter Vitali.
The impressive work (234 pages), drawn up on the basis of contributions from experts of more than 300 organizations adherents to the Alliance as of December 31, 2022, analyzes in detail the state of implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan – Pnrr and the content of the Budget Law for 2023. As in previous years, the analysis of this law was conducted on the individual paragraphs of the text relating to the various interventions, evaluating the latter both in terms of their ability to move the country forward towards achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 Targets in which they are articulated, both of financial appropriateness, also in light of the distance between the condition detected on the basis of the available statistical indicators and the target values that Italy is committed to achieving by 2030. Monitoring of the state of implementation of the Pnrr was carried out in a capillary manner using the information available, in the absence of an official picture provided by the Government (it is expected within the current month of April).
Not just analysis: the Report also contains a series of Asvis proposals on individual issues, precisely at a time when the Government is defining any changes to be made to the Pnrr also in the perspective of the RePower Eu Program, aimed at increasing resilience, safety and sustainability of the European energy system.
“As regards the Pnrr, compared to the analogous document of 2022, numerous and encouraging advances have been noted”, reads the introduction of the substantial text. “However, in general terms, the absolute need emerges for a more accurate and transparent monitoring of the methods and timing with which investments and reforms are carried out. Beyond the organizational problems that the change of governance can cause, the involvement of civil society should be ensured, evident from the suppression of the permanent table for economic, social and territorial partnership. This comparison appears even more important and necessary precisely in the light of the proposal for the unitary management of the Pnrr and of the interventions using European funds. Similar discussion tables should also be created at the territorial level, especially at the regional and large area level, also to ensure the alignment of the various interventions with the regional and urban sustainable development agendas which various regions and metropolitan cities have adopted”.
“In view of possible changes to the Pnrr, envisaged by the European regulation on the matter but to be defined taking into account the key principles on which the NextGenerationEu and transversal priorities of the Italian Plan (young people, women and the South), also in the light of the analysis of the Budget Law for 2023, Asvis suggests to operate in different directions to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. With reference to predominantly economic dimension, it appears necessary: to operate in the direction of a profound revision of employment policies, aimed at strengthening the placement of inactive people, especially those with recent diplomas and recent graduates, also through the creation of a single information system of active policies, the strengthening of the Centers for the use and reduction of the tax wedge; the strengthening of policies aimed at stimulating research and development, focusing on “open innovation” systems to allow companies to reduce risks in the innovation planning phase and the related costs, and identify new business opportunities, reviewing the system of incentives; strengthen industrial policy tools to direct production processes towards green technologies, favoring energy saving and the use of renewable energy and recycled materials, and including in tenders relating to the construction sector rewards for the use of waste from from demolition activities and for companies that adopt sustainability criteria and environmentally friendly technologies; accelerate the implementation of circular economy policies, involving producers and distributors more and making them responsible, so as to enhance the contribution that waste management can provide to saving raw materials, decarbonisation and the energy transition; stimulate the use of digital technologies to increase connectivity and innovate processes and products”.
With reference to the objectives of an economic nature, 26 cases out of the 64 analyzed (40.6%) were identified in which the interventions are judged in this way, while 17 (26.6%) are those indicated as counterproductive or insufficient.
As for the prevailing topics social dimension, Asvis proposes to “proceed carefully with the reform of the citizen’s income, avoiding exposing significant segments of the population to the risk of poverty”. In fact, it is necessary “to strengthen the various tools and make them capable of intercepting the various forms of poverty, promoting a fair balance between the dimensions of work and the protection of individuals, especially minors; strengthen and develop territorial information networks in the field of health to strengthen national “preparedness and response” capacities. The figures of general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice must also be strengthened and the methods of interconnection and definition of the operating rules of the new structures that will be created with the Pnrr must be strengthened; develop systematic interventions in the recovery of educational losses due to the pandemic and other phenomena, investing heavily in the fight against early school leaving. Measures aimed at the use of open and integrated teaching, the safety and requalification of schools, and guaranteeing access for all to quality education must also be strengthened. Schools and universities must be adequately financed as indispensable engines for the future of the country, increasing ordinary investments in public education with the aim of passing from the current 3.9% of GDP to the European average of 5%. to reduce gender inequalities, monitor the application of gender certification to small and medium-sized enterprises, promote collective bargaining to eliminate horizontal and vertical segregation, and improve the quality of work. It is essential to reduce gender pay gaps, enhancing care work, promoting the “desegregation” of male and female skills; provide for the reform of care for non self-sufficient elderly people, making it a public responsibility, with the corresponding increase in dedicated resources; provide for a multidimensional assessment of disability to ensure family-friendly assistance policies, improve the collection of data on children with disabilities, develop an efficient system for diagnosing disabilities and invest in the training of specialized teachers and professionals”.
In this compound, 31 cases (out of 64 analysed), equal to 48.4%, are considered significant or sufficient, while 18 interventions (28.1%) are counterproductive or unsatisfactory. The first type includes the modification of the requirements for access to social bonuses in the electricity and gas sectors, the launch of a multi-year screening program in the pediatric population for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease, the increase to 80 % of the allowance for parental leave, the increase in the reward quota on resources for financing the National Health Service, the measures aimed at promoting and enhancing scientific, technological, engineering and mathematical (STEM) skills and disciplines, the exemption contribution to promote the employment of disadvantaged female workers and support measures for families with minor children and adult children with disabilities. The establishment of a support structure for the control room for determining the essential performance levels – Lep is also positive.
“Among the interventions considered at risk of going in the wrong direction are the reform of measures to support poverty and active inclusion, and in particular the expected reorganization of the Citizenship Income. The measures and related allocations for the fight against food poverty also appear to be insufficient, as well as investments in the health system and its territorial network, as well as for the extension to 2027 of contributions to university polyclinics, which concerns only private structures, and for the stabilization of health and social care personnel, which excludes personnel hired with alternative contracts. Problems appear to be the extension of access to the early retirement treatment known as the Women’s Option, which in fact corresponds to a tightening of requirements, and the regulatory interventions on family care, maternity and the work-life balance, which penalize women in terms of pension requirements.
In the field of measures relating to environmental dimensioninstead, Asvis suggests to “quickly approve and adequately finance the national plan for adaptation to climate change, define the integrated national energy-climate plan, aligning public and private investments with the 2050 decarbonisation objectives and approve by 2023 the Italian Climate Law; plan RePowerEu investments to achieve the objectives of the “Fit for 55” package, encouraging the creation of energy communities, accelerating the installation of renewable energy production plants and stimulating technological and industrial autonomy in the energy sectors in line with the business plan of the Green Deal; define a medium-term strategy for the energy efficiency of the building stock and urban regeneration, to be supported with a balanced system of incentives; strengthen investments in the water sector and approve the industrial plans that bring the efficiency of the purification systems of the civil water networks up to speed”.
