Yesterday’s lunch meeting between the head of state Sergio Mattarella and the prime minister Giorgia Meloni lasted two hours. “A long conversation that took place in an atmosphere of cordiality and collaboration”, according to sources from the Quirinale who speak of a scheduled interview, not fixed at the last minute even if the press was not aware of it in advance. In any case, the meeting lasted longer than expected, so much so that Meloni had to give up the trip to Udine for the closure of the electoral campaign of Massimiliano Fedriga, candidate for re-election for the presidency of Friuli-Venezia Giulia. And for this she had to fall back on a video link.

The President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, tell from the Quirinale and from Palazzo Chigi, they made a “tour of the horizon”, as they say in these cases, “on the action of the government and on the work of Parliament”. But particular attention was paid to the Pnrr, given the delay in implementation and the repeated calls not to “miss this opportunity” made by Mattarella himself. Precisely on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan Meloni will then return in the evening in his connection with Udine: «We didn’t write it» and «we are doing nothing but trying to make it compatible with the requests but also with new priorities for our nation » starting «starting from the theme of energy security», because «we don’t lack courage».

At the end of the meeting at the Quirinale, from Palazzo Chigi they speak of "virtuous cooperation" with Colle not only on the Pnrr but also on the other dossiers addressed, such as energy costs, the procurement code and the migrant issue. All of this, they always say from the Prime Minister, in a "long-term government perspective", that is, until the "end of the legislature".

A horizon that Meloni has kept in mind even when it connected with Friuli, confirming its “commitment” to approve an “institutional reform in the presidential sense” by the end of the legislature, adding that “other important reforms that Italy has been waiting for for years will arrive in the coming weeks ». Meloni also “claimed the abolition of the basic income, a choice that is bearing fruit”.

In his column via social media «Giorgia’s notes», Meloni, on the other hand, responds to the criticisms leveled at the latest government measures, starting with the accusation of having introduced a tax amnesty in the latest bill decree: «It is false, we do not do amnesties. There’s been a lot of confusion.” And then he explains: «With the tax truce, installments are foreseen, and we adapt this rule by establishing that the process remains suspended until the Revenue Agency says that you are paying the installments regularly».