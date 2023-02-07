Home Health PNRR Salute, assigned 262 million to biomedical research projects
Rankings approved: 226 research projects funded on rare diseases, on chronic diseases with a high impact on health systems and Proof of concept, to bridge the gap between research and industry

There are 226 biomedical research projects that will access the 262 million euros of funding for health research made available by the Ministry of Health through the first public notice of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, published last April and which now sees the approval of the rankings.

Thanks to the #NextGenerationEU European funds, researchers working in the National Health Service will be able to conduct health research projects to ensure the development and quality of the services of the Health Service to citizens in terms of rare diseases, non-communicable chronic diseases, high impact on health and social care systems, and Proof of Concept, to bridge the gap between research and industry.

A total of three hundred proposals for biomedical research projects presented by researchers working in NHS structures. Among the funded projects, 50 are those in the field of rare diseases; 139 in the area of ​​non-communicable chronic diseases, with a high impact on health and social care systems, 37 Proof of Concept.

