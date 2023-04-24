PNRR, second call to strengthen the biomedical research system in Italy. New allocation of over 310 million euros

Starting on April 27, 2023 the second announcementworth over 310 million eurosto enhance the system biomedical research in Italy, as envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and thanks to the “NextgenerationEu” funding from the European Union. This is a second tender, issued by the Ministry of Health, to finance research project proposals related to the investment “2.1 – Enhancement and strengthening of biomedical research of the NHS”.

In order to achieve milestones and targets of the PNRR, optimizing times and effects on the National Health Service, two tenders have in fact been envisaged for biomedical research. The first was already concluded on 28 October 2022 with the publication of the final ranking. Both calls concern the presentation of research project proposals whose characteristics can be traced back to those envisaged in Regulation (EU) 2021/695 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 28 April 2021, which establishes the Horizon research and innovation framework program Europe.

The start of the second bankruptcy procedure is set for 27 April 2023.

In the second call, the themes and related funds were divided as follows:

rare tumours: 50 million euro to strengthen the response capacity of the centers of excellence present in Italy and innovative models that improve the overall quality of care

to strengthen the response capacity of the centers of excellence present in Italy and innovative models that improve the overall quality of care rare diseases: over 3 million euros (derived from the portion of funding not assigned with the previous notice) to strengthen the response capacity of the centers of excellence present in Italy and innovative models that improve the overall quality of care

(derived from the portion of funding not assigned with the previous notice) to strengthen the response capacity of the centers of excellence present in Italy and innovative models that improve the overall quality of care chronic non-communicable diseases with a high impact on health and social care systems: over 30 million euros (derived from the portion of funding not assigned with the previous notice) for research projects on risk factors and prevention or etiopathogenesis and disease mechanisms; And over 160 million euros for research projects on innovation in the diagnostic and therapeutic fields

with a high impact on health and social care systems: (derived from the portion of funding not assigned with the previous notice) for research projects on risk factors and prevention or etiopathogenesis and disease mechanisms; And for research projects on innovation in the diagnostic and therapeutic fields proof of concept: over 65 million euros for projects aiming at bridging the gap between research and industrywhich is created in the interval between the phase of discovery and that of fine-tuning.

They can submit projectslasting two years:

Institutional recipients who are also lead of the project: Regions and Autonomous Provinces Higher Institute of Health National Institute for Occupational Accident Insurance Regional Health Services Agency Public and private scientific hospitalization and treatment institutes Experimental zooprophylactic institutes

Hospital companies

Local Health Authorities

University Hospitals

other entities of the SSN through their own Regions, with the exclusion of private structures accredited with the SSN

University

Public research institutions

Non-profit private entities.

In accordance with the transversal principles of the PNRR on young people, gender equality, reducing the gap of citizenshipprojects must respectamong others, the following criteria envisaged in the announcement: assign at least 40% of the requested funding to implementing subjects who have a stable organization of research activities in the South; ensure at least 30% of female principal investigators; respect the quotas for young researchers (under the age of 40) set out in the call, both for personnel with an existing employment relationship and for young researchers to be hired.

The announcement also regulates in detail the evaluation procedure of the project proposals, which provides for an initial preliminary selection concerning the research group and subsequently an evaluation phase for peer review and audit of the proposals themselves.

The tender relates to investment 2.1 “Enhancement and strengthening of biomedical research of the NHS” – Component 2 “Research innovation and digitization of the NHS” as part of Mission 6 Health of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).