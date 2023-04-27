Pnrr, the Democratic Party to Lease: “Throw the ball in the stands, what will you do about healthcare and kindergartens? You are accumulating delays”

“What we would like to know from Minister Fitto, and that he did not say in the Chamber, postponing further, and which are the projects of the Pnrr that it intends to remodulate and which ones to move to the Cohesion Fund, did you speak with the Regions? How does the EU intend to deal with Repower, there are 2.7 billion? On health houses, do we go on or do we stop? And on I am naturalanother key issue, why does the minister throw the ball into the stands? We had asked for today’s information precisely to get an answer to these questions”. The senator said this when speaking at Palazzo Madama Alexander Alfieri, national head of Pd Pnrr and reforms, who underlined: “We cannot waste the 190 billion we have won in Europe. Before giving up resources, the government evaluates the possibility of moving them to other projects that many municipalities have presented for urban regeneration, for schools, for health care”.

Read Also Recovery Observatory | By Chiara Brusini. Pnrr, Lease information without news on the revision. Criticality for the June goals on nursery schools, hydrogen and the Cinecittà project

“We know that Minister Fitto – continued Alfieri – has already done a piece of work, meeting the representatives of state-owned companies such as Eni and Enel. What is the difficulty of coming to Parliament and sharing this information with the opposition? We fought to get 20 billion for healthcare, of which seven for health homes: what to do? You want to go back to 2019 by pretending that the difficulty Wasn’t it the lack of local health services with Covid? We want to throw in the towel on nursery schools, considering that the Municipalities are ahead, 70 per cent of the projects are already being awarded and 31 billion out of 40 have been committed and that the goal of 30 per cent of female employment for us is indispensable? We ask the government to negotiate with the Commission spaces of flexibility for these projects, even going a few days beyond June 30, to give the administrations that have shown that they know how to spend the opportunity to implement valuable projects for our communities”.