PNRR, the President and CEO Vito Cozzoli at “Missione Italia”: “We want to strengthen the synergy between Municipalities and Sport and Health”

“We want to strengthen our synergies with the Municipalities both on the social front and on the industrial front. We want to grow in synergy with them also in the organization of sporting events that can determine economic development, economic induced activities, tourism and the diffusion of sporting practice”.

This was stated by the President and CEO of Sport and Health, Vito Cozzoli, on the sidelines of the “Missione Italia” event, promoted by ANCI and held at the Nuvola in Rome on Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 July.

“There was a sowing – he said – which led Sport and Health to have direct relationships with 4,000 Italian Municipalities and to win their trust, through projects of all kinds: from schools, to disadvantaged neighbourhoods, to sport in parks, to inclusion, integration, prisons, support to individual clubs and amateur sports associations, all aimed at our main objectives: the dissemination of sporting practice and culture. Thanks to that sowing we took advantage of the unique opportunity of the Pnrr and there is now a harvest, to the benefit of the whole sport movement. Of the 700 million available to the Department of Sport for plant engineering – Cozzoli explained – Sport and Health had the management of 128 million as central purchasing body. This is 18 percent of total resources. The deadline was last March 30, but the Company’s Board of Directors approved the allocations and the go-ahead a month earlier. It was the confirmation of an alliance with the Municipalities built in just three years, two of which were due to the covid pandemic. Furthermore – continued the President and CEO of Sport and Health – it was the consequence of a fruitful discussion which we hope will lead our company to extend its presence to the other 4,000 Italian municipalities. The trust is there, the relationships are solid. This is confirmed, and I saw it with my own eyes, by the attention registered at the last Anci assembly held in Bergamo. The Sport and Health stand was stormed by the administrators to find out about all our local initiatives”.

In his speech, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport and Health illustrated the data relating to the company’s commitment to the PNRR. “19 Municipalities were supported, as implementing subjects, within the scope of Mission 5 “Sport and Social Inclusion” and within the scope of Mission 5 “Urban Regeneration”. For our part, as Single Procurement Centre, we coordinated 37 interventions of the Sport and Social Inclusion Mission and Urban Regeneration Mission For the three clusters, the requests received were equal to the number of interventions for which the Company was activated as CUC and in particular 14 interventions for Cluster 1 – 6 interventions for Cluster 2 and 10 for Cluster 3. The Company guaranteed the deadline set by the PNRR set at 31 March 2023 for Mission 5 Sport and Social Inclusion or for interventions within the 700 million euro range, while for interventions relating to Mission 5 Regeneration Urbana the activity is still ongoing to ensure compliance with the deadline of 30 July 2023. This second item is part of another item of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan which also includes some sports facilities. There are six projects financed for a total of 19 million in addition to the 128 already mentioned. It is another challenge that Sport and Health has taken up and we hope to win all together in a virtuous circle that includes sports associations, federations, municipalities, citizens. For the sake of sport.”