Richard Molinari he hypothesizes it, Giorgia Meloni excludes it. On the funds of Pnrrthe League opens a front in the majority. And the heated debate that follows generates different strategies even among the oppositionsalbeit all on the attack: more intransigent in the Democratic Party, more open to dialogue in the M5S.

The Northern League group leader lights the last fuse in the Chamber. Speaking of spending delays of the funds of Recovery plan and resiliencein an interview with Affaritalianiputs forward a possibility that was not on the government table, committed to the contrary reassure on the commitment of extraordinary resources, albeit by reviewing the plan: «Perhaps it would be the case for evaluate whether to give up part of the debt funds – says Molinari -. Does it make sense to get into debt with the EU to do unnecessary things? It is therefore right to re-discuss the plan in Europe. Either you change the destination of the funds or spending them to spend them, at random, does not make sense». The Northern League parent also ensures that «money is not at risk, as guaranteed by Meloni» and also mentions the minister Raffaele Fitto and his «correct invitation to make a serious reasoning on the projects». To conclude, however: «The problem is spending constraints. We need to ask ourselves whether it is necessary to use so many funds on certain matches ».

A statement which, however, finds no confirmation in Meloni’s vigilant statements on the Pnrr. In fact, the premier, questioned shortly after in Verona, stopped everything: «I’m not taking into consideration the option of lose resourcesBut say get them to land effectively, and all the work that requires is work that we will do». The reply to Molinari also filters clearly from government sources: «The hypothesis of giving up part of the funds is not on the table. We are working to reshape the plan». In Parliament, sources close to Meloni report, the premier herself could go. See also Here comes the smartwatch that preserves health: its incredible functions open up every horizon

In the Chamber, the natural seat of the confrontation, the secretary of the Democratic Party awaits the government Elly Schlein: «The current situation of the Pnrr deserves a full discussion with Parliament and with the social partners», warns Schlein. Enrico Borgo, senator pd, points the finger at the contrast between the positions of the two government forces: «The League officially proposes to give up part of the funds of the Pnrr, which for Via Bellerio has the defect of being a common European instrument. They blew up the Draghi government, to put the hat on the funds they are now denying. What does Meloni say?». The group leaders dem Chiara Braga (Room) e Francesco Boccia (Senate) reply in unison, in line with the secretary: «It is urgent that the minister Fitto come to Parliament to explain to Italy what they are going to do to save the country’s biggest modernization project. If there are problems, the right place to discuss them is the Chamber”.

The former premier and leader of the 5 Star Movement, Joseph ConteInstead, he talks about “splits in government that worry us”, but reiterates the willingness to dialogue in order not to waste resources. It therefore seems to indicate a third way: «Let’s put aside the controversy over the ridiculous accusations against my government. Our appeal to Meloni is: let’s sit around a table. The M5S exists, it is willing to take a transparent path all together to ensure that not even a single euro of these resources goes to waste”.

Meanwhile, an amendment to the Pnrr ter decree was presented in the Senate yesterday, as part of the reformulation to which the government works, to ensure a 20% more resources to face the caro materialthe. The list of interventions, the so-called “non-deferrable” works, which should benefit from this increase in the funds already allocated, would be delivered by the MIT to the MEF by the end of the month.