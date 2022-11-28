migrant mother with her son – Ansa

We publish here a part of the preface by Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna and president of the CEI, to the new book by Pope Francis “I’ll tell you the Gospel. Sunday after Sunday reflections on Matthew” (edited by Giuseppe Merola, Libreria Editrice Vaticana, pp. 248, euro 15).

“What do I live for?” The question of Pope Francis, which emerges at a certain point from the pages of the book I’ll tell you the Gospel, hits us with the uncomfortable force of life’s unexpected events: what do we live for? What do we give importance to in our choices? Where have we put our heart? It is the question that is completed with its realization: for whom do I live? It is the question that frees us from living for ourselves.

Like a thoughtful educator, Francis asks what we can give. And what leads us to give our best and also the best of us is love. We do not understand the Word of God without “feeling” all the love that he transmits and asks of us. Loving is the vocation to which we are called, our grace: to find the love to live for and lose everything in our lives.

We are children of God, not servants, but friends. We are not strangers or executors, who perhaps think ill of the master and above all do not understand his will. When we discover that God’s will deeply expresses ours, interprets it, responds even more than the desire it contains, that’s where we find the meaning and beauty of listening to and putting the Gospel into practice. The Pope repeats it with sweet insistence and the paternal awareness of those who are not scandalized by our weakness and by the contradictions of the human heart: «If I live for the things of the world that pass away, I return to the dust, I deny what God has done in myself. If I live only to bring home a little money and have fun, to seek a little prestige, to make a little career, I live on dust.’ What’s human about living for money, lining your pockets (the ones we know aren’t in the shroud!) and emptying your heart?

That’s all?

Yes, we have to admit it. Our heart is sick. Our society is sick. We see it from many signs: the demographic winter is proof that we are closed to the future and to the unpredictable that every new birth of a boy or girl brings; closure towards those who come from other areas of the world tells us that we have not yet understood that the world is truly “the global village” and that it must become the “common home” of which it speaks to us Laudato si’; the astronomical consumption of antidepressants recorded in Italy tells us of a tired, disillusioned, inward-looking country. So where to find that wing stroke that can make us reborn, as individuals and as a community? Pope Francis has always united the spiritual with history. In fact, what does Christianity become when it remains disembodied? The medicine to cure our spiritual infirmity has a name, Jesus: “Only Jesus, who knows and loves our heart, can heal it”. Because our heart is wounded by our selfishness, our pettiness, closures and self-harm.

Yes, “sin is like a dark veil that covers our face and prevents us from seeing ourselves and the world clearly; the Lord’s forgiveness removes this blanket of shadow and darkness and gives us new light again”. We need this light like we need air to breathe. And this light comes to meet us in the Word of God: it is the story of the life of Jesus, which we find in the Gospel, the beautiful and joyful testimony that God is not a distant divinity nor an insensitive idol. The Christian God manifested himself in a child who was born in a stable, in a man who preached peace and mercy, in a crucifix who surrendered to human wickedness.