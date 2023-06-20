Podcast: How do I eat healthy?

Eating healthy is important – this isn’t really anything new. We know it – but are we doing it? What is really healthy when it comes to our diet? How strict do I have to be to myself? How individual is the topic of nutrition? What should we think of trends like juice cleanses or intermittent fasting? And what can we learn from professional sport?

Guest: Thomas Dürhammer – nutrition expert and nutritionist of the LASK

Not only does he give insights into his work with the football pros, he also explains what the 80-20 rule is all about and reveals his favorite breakfast recipe.

#004 – This is how I feed…

