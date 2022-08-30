How do you make a “smart copy of the world“? And what is a “Digital Twin” of our planet for? The experience of Leonardo, an Italian company operating in the aerospace, defense and security sectors, teaches the importance of “big data” and underlines their crucial role in avoiding natural disasters and in predicting with great accuracy useful models for humans: from aircraft design to intelligent agriculture.

A podcast made in collaboration with Leonardo

Texts Matteo Marini

Editorial supervision Pier Luigi Pisa

Editorial coordination Anna Silvia Zippel

Voices Alessandra Muccioli and Edoardo Siravo

External shooting Americo Fusco

Sound engineers Giacomo Aloisi and Luca Sileoni

In production Paolo Prosperini

Editing e sound design Gipo Gurrado, Indie Hub Studio