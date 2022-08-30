How do you make a “smart copy of the world“? And what is a “Digital Twin” of our planet for? The experience of Leonardo, an Italian company operating in the aerospace, defense and security sectors, teaches the importance of “big data” and underlines their crucial role in avoiding natural disasters and in predicting with great accuracy useful models for humans: from aircraft design to intelligent agriculture.
