Podcast: Summer, Sun, Skin & Cancer

Finally summer! Finally Sun! Now is the time to take a look at your skin and protect it in the best possible way. Because sunburn increases the risk of skin cancer immensely. So in this episode we’re going to take a closer look: what’s the connection between sunburn and skin cancer? What is a melanoma anyway and how do you recognize “bad” birthmarks? How repairable is our skin really? And what influence does the sun have on skin aging and wrinkles and what effect do creams really have?

#005 – Summer, sun, …

OÖN doctor and dermatologist Johannes Neuhofer talks about skin health in summer, why sunburn is not “cool” and how bad things can be avoided with preventive check-ups.

guest: dr Johannes Neuhofer – dermatologist and OÖN doctor since 2019

