Pogba, Board of Directors, capital increase, Chiesa and Allegri Live

It’s the eve of the Derby della Mole, Massimiliano Allegri’s boys (in conference at 2pm) are preparing for tomorrow’s derby with the unknowns Vlahovic and Chiesa. Today is also the day of the results of the counter-analysis of Pogba and the Board of Directors, between the budget and the capital increase.

Allegri’s decision on Chiesa

On the eve of the big match against Torino, the necessary assessments were made for the player after the stoppage due to fatigue in training: what Allegri is oriented towards

Fagioli-Miretti, an armchair for two

In Saturday's big match against Torino there will be room from the start for only one of the two Juventus midfielders. But watch out for possible surprises.

Ventrone, Conte remembers him on social media

Exactly one year ago he left us Gian Piero Ventroneformer Juventus athletic trainer. Antonio Contehis great friend, wanted to remember him on Instagram with a photo and a writing.

Training in progress at Continassa

Morning training began under the orders of Massimiliano Allegri. Conditions to be assessed Church e Vlahovicthere is great anticipation for Allegri’s words on the two Juventus attackers: the conference live at 2pm.

The derby referee changes

The match director of Juventus-Turin has changed, Rapuano will no longer be the referee of the match at the Allianz Stadium. The reason and the substitute

Toro, ten derbies to remember

Torino is looking for victory number 36 against Juventus in Serie A. Let's relive ten of the most exciting derbies of Granata history: from the first in history to the great comeback of 2001, passing through the victories of Greater Turin and the three goals in three minutes in front of Platini.

Yildiz, the key to Allegri

Kenan Yildiz, a Turkish gem, decided the Primavera Derby with a brace a year ago. Since that day the media and Allegri's attention has been on him: today he is ready to run in the derby of the grown-ups.

The initiative of Juve and Toro before the derby

The two clubs put aside their rivalry and join forces for a much more important purpose: Danilo’s initiative and words

Derby della Mole, the most beautiful in black and white

Juventus is preparing for the derby, let's retrace the emotions of ten symbolic derbies of Juventus history: Del Piero's heel, the play-off for the UEFA Cup and many others.

Juve-Toro, the precedents

On Saturday at 6pm the Mole Derby number 157 in Serie A. Curiosities and statistics of the first, as well as longest-running, derby of Italian football.

The most exciting city races

From the hat-trick by Vialli to goals at the end of Pirlo e Square: let's relive some of the derbies that the Juventus fans enjoyed the most.

The derbies that made Juve enjoy

On the eve of the Turin derby, it's time to look back the most exciting derbies: the first at the "Comunale", the historic comeback of Trap, Platini's brace.

Juve, hear from Borja Valero on the championship fight

Borja Valero, a former Inter and Fiorentina Spanish midfielder, interviewed on Radio Serie A, focused on the Scudetto fight and Juve:

Allegri press conference, time and where to follow it

Today is the eve of the Derby against Torino and, after the morning training, Massimiliano Allegri will answer questions from journalists present at the Training Center. There Press conference it will be broadcast live on Juventus TV from 2pm.

Where to watch Juventus on TV

Il calendar in the Bianconeri championship of the matches broadcast until the Epiphany round:

Juventus anxiety, Chiesa’s conditions

After the break in training, Federico Chiesa he is in doubt for the derby against Torino. What are the conditions of the Juventus talent:

Pogba, it’s the decisive day

Key day for the future of Paul Pogba: the French midfielder awaits news from the Acqua Cetosa laboratory in Rome regarding the doping counter-analysis carried out yesterday.

Today the Juve Board of Directors, what can happen

At Juve headquarters today is the day of Board of Directors. The topics of the discussion and possible future implications, between budget, capital increase and bonds:

