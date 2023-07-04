Pogba smiles and gives Juve hope: there are only two possibilities | A league

This week’s gesture is that of those who start again. Starting again after a false start. To restart is Paul Pogba. Stop & go. For the umpteenth time, once again. The news of these hours: Pogba is already at Continassa. In advance about the times, after a long time went up in smoke, after time went its way, leaving the French behind.

The side note of the news: Pogba smiling, after a year of pain, bad thoughts, long faces and contrary destinies. Pogba who gets to work, before the others, like someone who wants to take a long run. He needs it. Not so much physically. We know: nothing changes. He needs it to get those head mechanisms working again which then – in turn – make the muscles work. Pogba’s muscles. She stages an ordeal.

Last year’s refrain was: Houston, we have a problem. She always had one, Pogba. He has played six games in the league. He threw away a year of his career, between illusions and disappointments, always skirting that definitive abyss which for every footballer means only one thing: is he still a thoroughbred horse or not? Paul is thirty years old. The injuries he has had in recent seasons – and he has had them, it was enough to go and check the score with Manchester United – have undermined that part of his career which is maturity.

The Pogba we remember – the best Pogba – is a boy, a talented boy who really looked like he could rock the world. Then his story got jammed, cracked, polluted by the many stops. But – and we repeat – Pogba is thirty years old. It has come to a point where he either resurrects or abandons. Either he returns to have a central role in Juventus, or we will see him walking on the avenue of sunset. There are no other possibilities.

Juventus fans who still keep the memory of the best Pogba trust in this restart. They wait for a sign, a spark, a step. The Juventus fans who instead surrendered to the evidence fear – or maybe they already know – that the best is over, and can never come back.

They are all right, nobody is right. What will become of Pogba only Pogba knows. His head knows it, his muscles know it. For us who look – net of faith – we can only hope that he is still capable of gluing his sticker to the old album. For his own good, for the good of Serie A. And for those who know that it is the champions who enrich this game.

