Today, February 24th, a new episode of “Strip the News“, which certainly differed from the others following the announcement of the death of Maurice Costanzo. At the end of the programme, instead of the acronym, the conductors Sergio Friscia and Roberto Lipari gave the floor to the two showgirls Cosmary Fasanelli and Anastasia Ronca. The two young women dedicated a thought to the late journalist’s wife, Maria De Filippi, interrupting their usual dance performance. In particular, the dark-haired tissue had the opportunity to personally know Maria ad “Amici” last year, when she participated in the talent show as a dancer on Alessandra Celentano’s team. Remembering the moments spent together, Cosmary spent some exciting words for the presenter.

The former student of the ‘Amici’ school said she had the opportunity to spend a lot of time together with De Filippi and having been able to see hers firsthand great sensitivity towards others. He also expressed his own affection and his nearness to the presenter originally from Pavia, thanking her for the great support which he gave her last year. “You are a great woman and you have been a point of reference”, Cosmary added. Finally, the tissue wanted to greet Maria with the hope of being able to meet in person and show your support even more tangibly:

I can’t do anything but offer you my deepest condolences and send you a hug. I hope that maybe one day there will be a way to see each other so that we can make this virtual hug a reality. I love you. A kiss to you and also to Maurizio.

The creator of Striscia la Notizia, Anthony Riccithis morning he had already greeted the ‘Lord of TV’ with these words: “Tireless and inexhaustible. With the Costanzo Show, he staged one of the most beautiful variety shows ever, making us understand Italy from a completely new perspective”. He also told of the hilarious answer that the journalist gave him after asking him why he said “Good Sunday”: “Otherwise what do I do? I break there on Sunday afternoon”.

Maria De Filippi and Maurizio Costanzo: 30 years together

Maria De Filippi and Maurizio Costanzo they met at the Venice Film Festival on the occasion of a conference on piracy. The two ended up having lunch together and Costanzo immediately proposed to his future wife to work with him in Rome. Maurizio, at the time, was married to Marta Flavi, but ended up falling madly in love with Maria. From there, he began his long love affair with Maria De Filippi. After two years of engagement, the couple got married on August 28, 1995 with a civil ceremony in the Municipality of Rome and they remained together until today, February 24, when the presenter had to say goodbye to her life partner.