Pointed cabbage and apricot salad | > – Guide – Cooking

Health

Pointed cabbage and apricot salad

02.06.2023

Ingredients for the salad:

Clean, wash and finely chop the tomatoes and radishes. Sauté the peas in a little Alba oil, salt and add a pinch of sugar to taste. Squeeze orange.

Cut the cabbage into very fine strips and sprinkle with orange juice. Wash, pit and quarter the apricots.

Roast the cashew nuts in a hot pan without fat.

Ingredients for the potato and cauliflower puree:

Clean cauliflower and cut into small pieces. Wash the potatoes well, dice them unpeeled, put them in a pan with Alba oil and heat them up.

Peel and dice the shallot, finely chop the garlic. Add both to the potatoes and sauté. Add the cauliflower and sauté until golden brown. Deglaze with a little water and season with salt.

Blend the mixture in a blender until smooth.

serving:

Mix the vegetables, apricots and puree and arrange decoratively on plates with the marinated pointed cabbage. Garnish with the roasted cashew nuts and a few garden herbs.

02.06.2023

