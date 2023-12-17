Poison in canned tomatoes [Öko-Testbericht 2023]

The new “Ökotest” has taken care of the goodness and quality of canned vegetables, in this particular case canned tomatoes. The test begins with a devastating verdict: “Bisphenol A is becoming a problem in canned vegetables.”

However, this seems to change drastically when we eat canned tomatoes. After all, tomatoes do not grow in cans, but are products of the food industry in this form. Apparently substances and substances find their way into cans alongside tomatoes that have absolutely nothing to do with a healthy diet.

“Ökotest”: The can makes the poison?

“Ökotest” tested (or had tested in special laboratories) 20 cans of peeled tomatoes, eight of which came from organic farming.

It is known that coatings inside the can can contain bisphenol A, which can migrate into the edibles over time. In order to have appropriate control here, “Ökotest” had some products analyzed that are offered in jars. Glasses do not require any coating and are therefore guaranteed to be free of bisphenol A.

The result:

All 18 canned products were characterized by significantly increased bisphenol A values. The only two products that did not contain bisphenol A were products in glass containers, namely those from “La Selva” and “Naturata”.

“Ökotest” speaks of massive concentrations and makes this clear in the limit values ​​that the EFSA considers tolerable. The Italian brand “Cirio” is said to exceed the limits by a factor of 28. The canned tomatoes from “Ja!” exceed the limit values ​​by a factor of 4. All other products exceed the limit values ​​between 4 and 28 times.

So where does the bisphenol A in tomatoes come from?

The first suspicion is of course the inner coating of the cans. However, according to “Ökotest”, all 18 suppliers claim that their cans are free of bisphenol A. The coating that was used is “BPA-non-intent”, which is intended to indicate a conscious avoidance of bisphenol A.

So a possible explanation would be the spread of bisphenol A in the environment, which some of the producers probably claimed as an argument in this form. However, the fact that the two products in jars were completely free of bisphenol A speaks against this.

“Ökotest” then further speculates that the bisphenol A gets into the cans via contamination during the production of the interior paint.

Be that as it may, it can no longer be denied that this harmful substance was detected in the doses, in all samples examined. This leads to the suspicion that the bisphenol A content is not only exorbitant in canned tomatoes, but that other canned products must also be affected.

So one more reason to avoid such products!

What else did “Ökotest” find?

“Ökotest” also had mold toxins tested. Traces of the poisons were found in all products, including the glasses. One product, “Manufactum (Solania),” showed elevated levels of AOH (Alternariol). This poison was also found in “Heinz” ketchup, as I showed in another test by “Ökotest”:

The product from “Manufactum” was the only product to be rated “poor” by “Ökotest”.

Despite traces of mold toxins and excessive limits for bisphenol A, all other products received a grade of “satisfactory” or “sufficient”.

Is this another sign that these impurities have now become socially acceptable? Although “Ökotest” criticizes the contamination, it does not allow itself to be tempted to award the corresponding grades, which in my opinion can only be “unsatisfactory”. These products should be withdrawn from the market for health reasons.

Therefore, I don’t really understand the basis for grading “Ökotest”. Because in the accompanying text “Ökotest” complains that bisphenol A “already in tiny amounts pose a risk to our health.”. But “Cirio” still receives the grade “adequate” despite exceeding the limit value for bisphenol A 28 times.

Prices

The most expensive product is the one with the worst rating of “poor”: “Manufactum” at €2.90 for 400 grams.

The two products in the glass containers are also in the upper price range:

“La Selva” €2.61 and “Naturata” €2.18 for 400 grams.

Many of the other products appear to have a “unit price” of €0.85, making them the cheapest of the products tested here.

Organic products

Organic products include the two products offered in glass containers. The other six products, despite being organically grown, are characterized by greatly increased bisphenol A values ​​and traces of mold toxins.

What else is organic then? In contrast to conventional products, organic products can usually “prove sustainability goals”, whatever that means. Does something like this promote health? Does this destroy the bisphenol A in the products? Or does it give buyers immunity to the poisons it contains?

In any case, the manufacturers sometimes demand significantly higher prices than the manufacturers of conventional products. And that just because green ideology was identified in the products? What good is “sustainability” to the customer if the products can cause lasting damage to their health?

Well… that may have been a bit cynical, because “organic” essentially refers to the cultivation of tomatoes and use of pesticides, etc.

I suggested in the following article that we ultimately cannot avoid using organic goods: Organic fruit and vegetables are not only healthier, but also greener

Finally

Finally, the article offers some, in my opinion, sensible views and advice. The editor-in-chief writes here that you cannot tell from the packaging whether and which harmful substances are contained in the packaging. Therefore, unpackaged foods are the safe choice.

If packaging is necessary, the buyer should choose food packaged in glass. Because pollutants do not come from glass, but from waste paper, plastics, etc.

You should also not reuse disposable packaging, except as a container for pens, small items, etc.

It is also not recommended to heat the food in the packaging because then there is a much higher chance that the harmful substances contained in the packaging will migrate into the food and accumulate there.

