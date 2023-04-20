Poisonous and radioactive Brazil nuts? [Ökotest 2023]

The test begins with bad news: Brazil nuts are naturally radioactive! For this reason, “Ökotest” in its 3/2023 issue could not recommend Brazil nuts as a healthy snack that people who eat vegetarian food in particular can stock up on in terms of selenium intake. Because the cores, which mostly come from the South American rainforest, are radioactive.

Of course, one immediately asks oneself, where does the radioactivity come from in an area that is considered to be largely “untouched”?

Also interesting is the information that there are practically no Brazil nut plantations or can be. Why? Because the trees need an intact ecosystem, which does not exist on plantations, which are mostly operated as monocultures.

But how does the radioactivity get into the Brazil nuts?

Apparently, the trees are equipped with a particularly large network of roots that absorb more radioactive substances, especially radium, than any other plant. The contamination of the Brazil nuts is so high that “Ökotest” can only recommend two Brazil nuts a day to be on the safe side. Of course, these two Brazil nuts are not a plentiful source of selenium daily, especially if you are a vegetarian or vegan.

In my post on selenium (Selenium) I explain that Brazil nuts are the number one source of dietary selenium at two milligrams per 100 grams. The reason for this is that Brazil nuts need high amounts of selenium to thrive.

But if you have to do without Brazil nuts for the reasons mentioned, then there are only a few alternatives left for vegetarians. Because the other foods with reasonably high concentrations of selenium would be meat, fish, eggs, mushrooms, crabs, lobster, etc. This would make food supplements a particularly important alternative when it comes to selenium intake.

What did the “Ökotest” test find?

21 products were tested here. Eight of these products were designated as “organic products”.

“Ökotest” then had the cores examined for radioactivity. It was not only tested for selenium, but also for other ingredients such as magnesium, phosphorus, barium, etc.

The lab tests also looked for bromide, which may indicate methyl bromide (bromomethane) fumigation. Due to its toxicity, the substance is used for pest control, mostly for fumigation of containers and for combating wood pests. Since 2015, however, the use of methyl bromide has been banned worldwide. However, the substance appears to be difficult to degrade and therefore to be detectable for a relatively long time.

Other substances that the laboratories looked for on behalf of “Ökotest” were aflatoxins, i.e. toxins produced by mold. And they looked for perchlorate and other residues.

The results:

The top grade was “satisfactory”. All 21 products had in common an “increased radiation exposure” and the country of origin Bolivia.

Seven products were rated “unsatisfactory”. The reason for this was further exposure to perchlorate, mineral oil residues (MOSH), barium, etc.

The three products with the “top mark” were “Gut & CHEAP” from Edeka, “Farmers Snack Bio-Brazilnuss” from Farmers Snack and “Rapunzel Paranuss-Kerne” from Rapunzel.

The prices for the three products are very different. Edeka wants EUR 2.99 for 200 grams. The other two “Note 3” products are significantly more expensive at over 6 EUR and almost 8 EUR per 200 grams.

Conclusion

If I interpret the “Ökotest” test correctly, then Brazil nuts are now a nutritional reservoir for environmental toxins of all kinds, not only including radioactivity, but first and foremost. If even “Ökotest” recommends consuming a maximum of two Brazil nuts a day in order to keep the intake of all these proven toxins to a tolerable minimum, then it seems more advisable to avoid Brazil nuts altogether.

Featured image: pixabay. com – GerDukes