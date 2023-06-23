Home » Poisonous Fish: Do not let this animal sting you while bathing
Health

by admin
There are not too many poisonous animals in Germany, and most of them are hardly really dangerous for humans. Nevertheless, stings and bites can be painful and especially problematic for people with pre-existing conditions and allergies.

That’s why it can help reduce the risk of a Encountering poisonous animals to know. There is a species of fish that likes to stay in shallow water – just like tourists on the beach. We’ll show you why the cute name “weever” doesn’t quite do this fish justice.

Where does the weever live?

In the vernacular, the cute-sounding weever is also known as adder of the sea and is one of the most venomous animals in Europe. It lives in the shallow waters of the North and Baltic Seas and buries itself in the sand – but the poisonous spikes on its dorsal fin often stick out above it.

This makes it impossible for people playing in the water to see the poisonous fish. Per year so between 30 and 40 people stung. This is extremely painful and can lead to swelling and joint pain. The venom contains 5-hydroxytryptamine, which is responsible for the severe pain.

The good news: The sting itself is only life-threatening in the rarest of cases, for example in the case of previous illnesses. However, if a person is stung in deeper water, there is a risk that they will no longer be able to stay afloat due to the pain.

You can do that with a stitch

If you’ve been stung by a weever, you must Remove sting immediately , otherwise more poison will get under the skin. Prof. Dr. Andreas Schaper, head of the Poison Information Center North in Göttingen, advises the puncture site to heat up to 50 degrees – this destroys the poison molecules. After this first aid measure, it is best to consult a doctor.

If you want to avoid being stung by the weever in the first place, then you should definitely put on bathing shoes when splashing around in the shallow water. These not only protect you from the poisonous spines of the weever, but also from sea urchins or sharp objects in the water, such as stones and broken glass.

