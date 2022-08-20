We know that they exist in the sea of ​​dangers. But what about poisonous fish in our seas? Unfortunately there are, and climate change is not helping.

From now on, when we do one vacation, we will have to be more careful. The warming of the planet is changing the balance e new animal species also proliferate in us.

During this particularly hot and “anomalous” summer gods have occurred very strange phenomena. For example, in a July article we talked about the sighting of transparent fish that had “invaded” some famous beaches. Fortunately, these species are harmless.

Or we remember the appearance of the Portuguese Caravel, a very dangerous species of jellyfish for humans. Or again, the advance of the Blue Crab, a giant (good, but only to eat) that is invading our waters. And that is causing a lot of inconvenience.

All these “news” are not actually positive. Means that the climatic balances are changing. That animal species adapt and colonize new geographical areas. And therefore the local fauna and flora are compromised. Consequently, man is also affected. I’m small signals, but that they should start at make us think seriously.

Some studies, among other things, have highlighted the correspondence between pandemic diseases and interactions between animals and humans which until recently did not exist. So if one day we go to the sea and see a new species of fish, it’s not really a pleasant event. Maybe to show on Instagram or Facebook.

In fact, just think of the appearance of the Portuguese Caravel in our Seas. Its “sting” can cause severe damage and even death. In addition to this species, there are four others to which we should pay attention. Here’s what they are.

Poisonous fish in our seas, beware of 4 species that can cause serious damage to health

In addition to sightings of individual bathers, there are accredited realities that monitor our waters. In the case of poisonous fish we speak for example of theHigher Institute for Environmental Protection and Researchwhich has also collaborated with theInstitute for Biological Resources and Marine Biotechnologies of the National Research Council (Cnr Irbim).

These realities have created a real information campaign, to make citizens aware of the dangers that are appearing in our Seas. In fact, as mentioned above, due to climate change we could be faced with 4 very dangerous fish species.

Let’s talk about pstriped rabbit comes outof dark rabbit fishof scorpion fish he was born in spotted puffer fish. All 4, in the event of a close encounter, pose a high health risk, and their poison can lead to the unfortunate bather’s death.

Il Scorpio fish it is easy to recognize: great, streaked with brown, white and brick-colored veinswith large fins and with one “Crest” of thorns from which it injects the poison. In Sicily this fish has been sighted many times. Its quills are capable of injecting neurotossine that cause “erythema, nausea, vomiting, convulsions and breathing difficulties“.

In severe cases, too necrosis of the affected tissues, ischemia and pulmonary edema. And that’s not all, because this species of fish has no natural enemies and only humans can hunt it. The areas where it proliferates are threatened in terms of biodiversity. Thankfully, it is edible and also very good to eat.

For what concern spotted puffer fish we can instead breathe a sigh of relief. It is only poisonous if we eat it. Il rabbit fish, like the scorpion fish, has very poisonous spines, which is why it is better to stay away from them. Both streaked and dark are though more difficult to distinguish, because they look like “normal” fish. I am though distinguished by poisonous spines found in the pelvic fins, anal fins and dorsal finswhich can cause a lot of pain.