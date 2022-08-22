Home Health Pokémon Scarlet/Violet trailer shows off some new combat moves and items – Pokémon Scarlet/Violet – Gamereactor
by admin
As promised by The Pokémon Company, yesterday, at the closing ceremony of the Pokémon World Championship, another trailer for Pokémon Crimson/Violet debuted, and this one is tailored for combat and Showcasing some new actions and items that players can find and use in the game.

For actions, these include Shed Tail and Tera Blast:

  • “The Falling Tail: Create a Replacement and Swap Places with the Waiting Party Pokémon”

  • “Tera Blast: Change Type When Consumer Terstallized”

As for items, they are mirror herbs and loading dice:

  • “Mirror Herb: Duplicating the opponent’s attributes increases when consumed”

  • “Loading Dice: Making Multi-Hit Actions More Likely to Hit More Times”

We also got another glimpse of the new Terastallizing feature, and even got a glimpse of a brand new Pokémon that made its debut in this game. This creature is called Cyclizar and is a dragon/normal type that rides like a bicycle on the legendary creatures Miraidon and Koraidon. Check out the full competitive gameplay trailer below.

