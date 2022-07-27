(Picture / Retrieved from Nintendo’s official website)

Nintendo announced the “Game Download Rankings” on the eShop Mall in the first half of 2022, and listed 30 games in one go.

The top three are all topical new works in 2022. For example, “Pokémon Legend Arceus”, which combines action games and changed the operating system, set off a wave of treasure hunting at the beginning of the year, and the second “Kirby Star Discovery” is It is the first 3D version of the series, and the cute transformation skills have captured the hearts of many players. The third place is the successor work “Nintendo Switch Sports” of the former Wii sports.

In addition to new works, you can also see several long-lasting classics. For example, as the first wave of Switch games, “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition”, which has been on the market for five years, still ranks fifth, party games “Overcooked 2″, ” Among Us” and “Smash Bros. Special Edition” are also in the top 10 list.

The complete top 10 are as follows. For the detailed Top 30, please refer to Nintendo’s official website:

1. Pokémon legend Arceus

2. Kirby’s Discovery

3. Nintendo Switch Sports

4. Monster Hunter Rise

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Overcooked 2

7. Among Us

9. Super Smash Bros. Special Edition

10. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

