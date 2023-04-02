Home Health Poland, the monument dedicated to John Paul II defaced on the day of the anniversary of his death
Poland, the monument dedicated to John Paul II defaced on the day of the anniversary of his death

The monument dedicated to Saint John Paul II was smeared in the night with paint, a Lodzin the center of the Polandon the day ofanniversary of his deaththreads of his diocese. In many Polish cities the “papal marches” for the 18th anniversary of the Pope’s death. A Warsaw around 40,000 people took part, with flags from Vatican and of Poland.

This was announced by the Polish media, according to which the statue was allegedly desecrated in the night between Saturday 1st April and Sunday: the vandals used red and yellow paint and they wrote on the pedestal of the monument “Maximum Guilt“. This is the title of the book published by the Dutch correspondent Ekke Overbeek, in which it is denounced that Wojtyla, as archbishop of Krakowwould have covered up pedophile priests.

Against the book, as well as against the program of the private TV channel made by Maciej Gutowski with the same accusation, the party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski has recently railed, who today, coinciding with the anniversary of the death of Pope John Paul II, accompanied by premier Mateusz Morawiecki, he will visit Wadowice, the birthplace of Karol Wojtyla.

