Poland: ‘Wagner towards Suwałki corridor, more dangerous situation’

More than 100 mercenaries from the Wagner group stationed in Belarus have moved towards the Suwałki corridor (also known as the Suwałki breach, ed.) which connects Poland with the Baltic states and separates Belarus and the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation: said the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.
“Now the situation is even more dangerous. We have information that more than 100 mercenaries from the Wagner group have moved towards the Suwałki corridor near Grodno, Belarus,” Morawiecki told RMF radio, as reported by the Polish channel Polsat News.

According to the head of government in Warsaw, it is “a step towards a further hybrid attack on Polish territory”. Morawiecki commented that the mercenaries from the Wagner group “will probably be disguised as Belarusian border guards and will help illegal immigrants to enter Polish territory. They will destabilize Poland, but they will also probably try to infiltrate Poland by posing as illegal immigrants, and this creates further risks “, he added.

