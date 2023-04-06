In recent years, smatwatches have become indispensable accessories to be associated with the smartphone, especially for sports lovers, since they allow you to keep track of your physical activity and progress. Therefore, if you are thinking of buying one, we advise you to take a look at the fantastic offers launched by Polar on the outlet section of the store, where you will find lots of items discounted up to 50%!

Polar is one of the best brands ever when it comes to smartwatches and fitness trackers, then you will be sure that you are buying a product of excellent quality. There are so many models on sale in the outlet section, so you will surely find the perfect one for your needs and, above all, for your budget.

If you are aiming for a top-of-the-range smartwatch, we can only recommend the Polar Vantage V2, available at €249.95 instead of €499.50. The device represents the perfect mix of design, innovative technology and training functions: not only will it provide you with data on your physical activities, but it will also offer you all the tools to interpret them and improve your performance. You will know, for example, when you have rested your muscles sufficiently, as well as how many calories and fat you have burned during the day.

The innovative technology for receiving the GPS signal will instead allow you to train with the best localization system currently in existence, accurately tracking every meter covered. The battery also definitely exceeds the average smartwatch on the market, offering you up to 100 hours of battery life with a single charge.

Among the cheaper models but capable of offering many useful features there is instead the Polar Unite, currently discounted at only €97.44 instead of €149.00. With 24/7 activity and heart rate monitoring, will offer you personalized guidance, following your training progress and providing you with inspiration and motivation to give your best every day. It will also track other data about your overall health, such as calories burned, sleep quality, and more.

Obviously, we have reported only a few examples of the many Polar smartwatches and fitness trackers on sale in the outlet section, so we refer you to the dedicated page to discover the entire catalogue. Our advice is to take advantage of the offers as soon as possible, since may run out soonwhile to find out more about the features to take into consideration, we invite you to read our buying guide dedicated to the subject.

