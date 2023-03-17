Sportwatches are the new frontier in the wearable market. They match the classic functionality of one smartwatchtechnologies and sensors designed specifically for sports lovers. They are able to monitor various aspects of training and return synthetic indexes dedicated to performance, so as to be able to analyze them and understand where to improve. One of the leading companies in this new sector is certainly Polar, which has always focused on unique smartwatches different from all the others. This category also includes the Polar Vantage M, an advanced sportwatch designed for the most demanding enthusiasts who want to keep every aspect of their physical shape under control. The wearable is equipped with professional-level features that keep both health and physical exercises under control (it is no coincidence that it supports more than 130 sports profiles).

And top watch which today we find at a price within everyone’s reach. The merit is of super discount of 49% available on Amazon which practically makes us pay half and yes they save almost 140€ on the list price. For the smartwatch, this is the historic low and the best price on the whole web. This already shows the goodness of the offer, but we must also add other aspects, such as the Amazon guarantee and quick and fast delivery. Difficult to ask for more from a device of this kind: at the moment it is the best offer you can find for a sports smartwatch. Don’t miss this opportunity.

Polar Vantage M: features and functionality

A complete device, with many advanced features designed for sports lovers. The Polar Vantage M it’s a device with which you can unleash your love of physical activity. Equipped with latest generation sensors that allow you to have direct access to advanced statistics and a whole series of parameters on your state of health. Being a sports watch, the number of physical activities supported is high and exceeds one hundred and thirty. In addition to the classic running, cycling and hiking, we also find professional activities. Thanks to tecnologia Training Load Pro you have access to a large number of technical data including volume and training load, or recovery times after physical activity. The watch also features a GPS chip that accurately tracks your geographic location.

Not just sports. The Polar Vantage M it also monitors your health. The smartwatch uses a new generation system that tracks the heart rate even more precisely, associating it above all with training and exercises. So you always know if you are going beyond your limits. Do not miss the advanced sleep tracking with advice on how to improve sleep at night. The battery ensures a range of a couple of days, but a lot depends on how you use it.

Polar Vantage M on offer on Amazon: price and discount

Price collapsed suddenly for the Polar Vantage M. Today we find him with one 49% discount what does drop the price to €141.90. As you can easily guess, you pay practically half and yes they save just under €140. The smartwatch is already available on the e-commerce site and delivery takes place very quickly. You have thirty days to return it: you can try it out calmly and decide whether to keep it or not.

