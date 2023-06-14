Pole dance brand and fitness franchise cooperate

From now on, Dance Moves by Lis and Sporteve will go together

Power pole dance couple accelerates

From now on, the pole dance brand “Dance Moves by Lis” and the fitness franchise brand “Sporteve® – Pure Lady Fitness” are going together.

With more than 50 pole dance locations, Dance Moves by Lis is the largest brand in this segment in Europe. The reason for the success is on the one hand the technical expertise of the founders – Elisabeth Perschel was only recently the first Austrian to qualify for the Pole Championship Series. Her husband, Andre Perschel, brings with him the business expertise that gives licensees the financial security that their dream of self-employment will also come true. In this way, more than 50 locations have already been successfully set up throughout Europe.

The “Sporteve® – Pure Lady Fitness” brand was launched on January 1st, 2017 by Sabine Knoche-Lenz. With almost 30 clubs across Germany, it has now developed into a women’s movement of its own. The fitness and nutrition models specially tailored to the customers are unique and contribute to the sustained success of the brand.

This cooperation brings together what belongs together – fitness, health and aesthetics. With the shop-in-shop concept, franchisees of the fitness brand can now benefit from the know-how of the pole dance founders and set up their own pole dance offer very quickly and professionally in order to offer their customers an even better overall package. The cooperation partners: “We are happy to be walking this path together. Pole dance and fitness simply harmonize fantastically. Both the franchisees and the customers will benefit from our cooperation in the long term”. In order to gain practical experience, a pilot location has already been set up, in which customers of the fitness chain can have their first pole dance experience – namely in Hamburg. Eppendorf.

This article is the best place to read about the positive effects pole dance units can have on your own fitness.

Elisabeth and Andre Perschel created the pole dance brand “Dance Moves by Lis”, which is already represented at over 50 locations. As the market leader, they ensure that the quality standards in the pole dance sector are constantly being raised, for example through their own pole dance academy.

Contact

Dance Moves by Lis

André Perschel

Hackledt 62

4773 Eggerding

+43664 9274006

